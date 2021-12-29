Amid border standoff with China, 27 projects inaugurated to boost LAC connectivity

Mayank Singh By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In a significant step to boost connectivity along the Line of Actual Control (LAC), Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday inaugurated 24 bridges and three roads built by Border Roads Organisation (BRO) in four states and two UTs along the northern and eastern borders.

The e-inaugurated projects include India’s first indigenous Class-70 140-foot double-lane modular bridge, built at an altitude of 11,000 feet at Flag Hill Dokala, Sikkim, and Chisumle-Demchok Road at Umling La pass at over 19,000 feet in Ladakh, which holds the record of the world’s highest motorable road.

The Ministry of Defence in its statement said, “Of the 24 bridges, nine are in J&K, five each in Ladakh and Himachal Pradesh, three in Uttarakhand and one each in Sikkim and Arunachal Pradesh.” Of the three roads, two are in Ladakh and one is in West Bengal, MoD added.

“The road at Umling La pass will enable faster movement of armed forces, boost tourism and ensure socio-economic development of the region. Roads in border areas cater to strategic needs and ensure equal participation of remote areas in the nation’s development,” said Rajnath Singh, commending BRO for its perseverance in achieving the feat despite sub-zero temperatures and high altitude.

Rajnath described the double-lane modular bridge as a shining example of ‘aatmanirbharta’ and appreciated that it has been developed at a lower cost and can be dismantled if needed. “It is a symbol of the government’s resolve to provide faster connectivity to border areas. It will pave the way for the construction of more bridges in such areas,” he added.