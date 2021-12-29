STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Amid hate speech row, UP schoolkids made to take ‘die & kill’ oath

Published: 29th December 2021 03:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th December 2021 09:02 AM   |  A+A-

Activists of various left organizations shout slogans during a protest against hate speech in New Delhi. (Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

LUCKNOW: Even as a controversy rages over hate speeches made at Dharm Sansads in Haridwar and Chhattisgarh, a video purportedly released by Suresh Chavhanke, editor of Sudarshan TV, was on Tuesday doing the rounds on social media showing schoolchildren, allegedly of a school in UP’s Sonbhadra, being administered a pledge to make India a Hindu Rashtra.

In the video, students in red uniform and some toddlers standing in assembly are heard repeating a pledge to “fight, die and kill, if required” to make India a Hindu nation. 

While no district authority could be contacted to establish the veracity of the incident, police sources claimed that the authenticity of the video was being checked and action would be initiated thereafter. 
 

