Amid hate speech row, UP schoolkids made to take ‘die & kill’ oath

By Express News Service

LUCKNOW: Even as a controversy rages over hate speeches made at Dharm Sansads in Haridwar and Chhattisgarh, a video purportedly released by Suresh Chavhanke, editor of Sudarshan TV, was on Tuesday doing the rounds on social media showing schoolchildren, allegedly of a school in UP’s Sonbhadra, being administered a pledge to make India a Hindu Rashtra.

In the video, students in red uniform and some toddlers standing in assembly are heard repeating a pledge to “fight, die and kill, if required” to make India a Hindu nation.

While no district authority could be contacted to establish the veracity of the incident, police sources claimed that the authenticity of the video was being checked and action would be initiated thereafter.

