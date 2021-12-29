Bajrang Dal leader shot dead in MP, additional police force deployed to prevent law and order problems

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: A district-level Bajrang Dal leader was allegedly shot dead by his neighbour from point-blank range in Nagda town of Ujjain district of Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday.

The incident happened near the Geeta Garden in the Nagda industrial town of Ujjain district at around 1.30 pm, when the district level Bajrang Dal leader Raku Chaudhary, aged around 40, was shot dead from point-blank range by neighbour Tarun Jha.

The police swung into action and arrested the accused with the country-made pistol before he could flee from the spot.

According to Ujjain district police superintendent Satyendra Shukla, heavy police deployment has been ensured in Nagda town to prevent law and order problems in the wake of the broad daylight killing of the saffron outfit leader.

As per Ujjain police sources, the deceased and the assassin were both neighbours, who had been long embroiled in some dispute, which possibly caused the killing on Wednesday.