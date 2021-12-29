Bengaluru firm Strides Pharma Science to launch oral drug to fight Covid

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Bengaluru pharma company Strides Pharma Science Limited said that it has received Emergency Use Authorisation from the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) to launch Molnupiravir, an oral medication for Covid-19 in India.

In a statement, Strides said it will “immediately launch” its generic Molnupiravir, indicated for high-risk adult patients with Covid under the brand Stripiravir. The company is commercialising the product with a group-integrated supply chain for active pharmaceutical ingredients and solid oral dosage from its large-scale WHO pre-qualified manufacturing capacities, the company stated.

“We are delighted to receive the DCGI approval for launching Molnupiravir, which has shown promising results in several clinical studies. It provides benefit to patients with mild-to-moderate Covid symptoms,” Strides Managing Director and CEO R Ananthanarayanan said.

