STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

COVID-19, Omicron cases rising, cancel Vibrant Gujarat summit, says Congress

The opposition party in the state asked if delegations coming from foreign countries to participate in the summit will be quarantined for a week as per Central government rules.

Published: 29th December 2021 12:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th December 2021 12:43 PM   |  A+A-

Congress Flag

Image used for representational purposes

By PTI

AHMEDABAD: The Congress on Tuesday demanded the cancellation of Vibrant Gujarat 2022 Summit to be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on January 10 in view of the rise in COVID-19 cases and the Omicron scare.

The opposition party in the state asked if delegations coming from foreign countries to participate in the summit will be quarantined for a week as per Central government rules in place to curb the pandemic.

"Cases of COVID-19 are increasing, especially those of its new variant Omicron. In such circumstances, is it necessary to conduct such a show? The summit should be canceled or else it will be a super-spreader event," former Gujarat Congress chief Siddarth Patel said.

Speaking at a programme to mark the Congress' 137th Foundation Day, he said earlier Vibrant Gujarat summits had not brought good results for the state as MoUs of several crore rupees were signed but nothing had materialized nor had people got jobs as promised.

"The responsibility of the state government is to save people from falling prey to the pandemic but this government is going about organising events that will further infect people and put them at risk of losing their lives," he said.

"For people arriving here from other countries, the Central government has made 7-day quarantine compulsory. Will foreign delegations be quarantined here? If the quarantine rule is strictly followed, no representatives from other countries will come for such a summit," he said.

The Vibrant Gujarat summit is scheduled to be held from January 10 to 12, and state government sources said there was no plan to cancel it at this juncture.

Incidentally, a state government release said Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel will participate in the pre Vibrant Gujarat event on the textile sector in Surat on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, Gujarat reported an addition of 394 to the COVID-19 tally, while the state currently has 78 cases of the Omicron variant.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Vibrant Gujarat 2022 Congress Coronavirus COVID-19 Omicron
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Anti-Covid pill to be rolled out shortly; 8 vaccines, 4 treatments now in India's arsenal
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AFP)
Chennai Police bans New Year's Eve celebrations in the wake of Omicron threat
Supreme Court.
Insurer can’t deny claim citing existing illness: Supreme Court on health policies
Image used for representational purpose. (File Photo)
MP collector holds back own salary over high number of unaddressed public complaints 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp