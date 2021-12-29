Daily COVID cases in Mumbai may cross 2000 on Wednesday, says minister Aaditya Thackeray

By Online Desk

Maharashtra minister Aaditya Thackeray has said that Mumbai may see over 2000 COVID-19 cases on Wednesday.

The megacity is readying for a massive rise in cases as the virus took a quantum 70% jump on Tuesday, Thackeray said during a meeting with civic officials to chalk out a plan.

Ahead of the new year, Maharashtra issued several guidelines urging people to celebrate at home. The state has banned congregations of more than five people from 9 pm to 6 am throughout the state in all public places.

The government has also urged senior citizens and children below 10 to avoid going out of their houses. No cultural or religious events or rallies will be held and there will be no bursting of firecrackers, officials added.

The administration also called for people to maintain COVID protocols such as social distancing and sanitisation.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra reported 2,172 new COVID cases during the last 24 hours, said the state health department on Tuesday.

However, no new cases of Omicron variant of the virus were reported in the state during the last 24 hours. There are currently a total of 167 Omicron cases in the state.

There are currently 11,492 active COVID-19 cases in the state.