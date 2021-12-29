STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Governor Dhankar sending anti-Mamata Banerjee messages to me every day: TMC MP Saugata Roy

Saugata Roy said 'it is unethical' for the Governor to engage in such activities.

Published: 29th December 2021 10:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th December 2021 10:20 PM   |  A+A-

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar (L) and CM Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar (L) and CM Mamata Banerjee. (File photo| PTI)

By ANI

KOLKATA: Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Saugata Roy on Wednesday alleged that West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar has been sending him messages against Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee every day.

Roy said that 'it is unethical' for the Governor to engage in such activities.

Speaking to ANI, the TMC MP said, "Sending messages against Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to me by Governor Dhankhar is very unethical. Chief Minister is the leader of the party of which I am a member. I think someone is provoking the Governor. Governor tweets all this after meeting with either Shubhendu Adhikari or Amit Shah. Governor making statements against Chief Minister every day. He is diminishing the dignity of the post of Governor."

Referring to the extension of the jurisdiction of the Border Security Force (BSF) by the Centre, the TMC MP said, "We had opposed the Centre's move of extending BSF's jurisdiction. The Governor also had countered our views on the matter."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Saugata Roy Mamata Banerjee Jagdeep Dhankhar West Bengal Governor
India Matters
People shop from street vendors at a market with new guidelines where shops will be closed on odd-even formula following rise in the COVID-19 cases, in New Delhi. (Photo | AP)
'People with no travel history getting infected with Omicron in Delhi'
The aim of forming micro containment zones and monitoring each case is to ensure that there is no spread of the virus | file
Close watch on apartments, hostels, markets in Bengaluru as Covid cases rise
Land owner Partha Sarathi Basu in front of the mosque in Bengal’s Barasat. (Photo | EPS)
Mosque on Hindu land tells Bengal harmony tale
Mother Teresa.
FCRA non-renewal lacked finesse, dignity and respect

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp