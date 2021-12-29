Gujarat Anti-Corruption Bureau detains taluka panchayat official for demanding Rs 10 as bribe

By Express News Service

AHMEDABAD: The Gujarat Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has detained a computer operator of DRDA branch at taluka panchayat office of Nandod taluka in Narmada district in a bribe case of Rs 10.

The ACB team of Narmada-Rajpipla had received information that bribes ranging between Rs 10 to Rs 100 are being demanded to issue BPL certificate at the taluka panchayat office in Nandod despite the service supposed to being done for free.

The people, who didn't pay the amount, were forced to come to the office repeatedly. To verify the information, the anti-graft body planned a decoy trap. The accused computer operator, named Pravinkumar Shanabhai Talar, was found taking a bribe of Rs 10 for issue of BPL certificate during the decoy trap.