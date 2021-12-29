Hate speech accused Jitendra Narayan Tyagi files complaint against Caliphs

Vineet Upadhyay By

Express News Service

DEHRADUN: Former Uttar Pradesh Waqf Board chairman Jitendra Narayan Tyagi (Waseem Rizvi before becoming a Hindu recently), who is an accused in Haridwar hate speech case, submitted a complaint to police on Tuesday against Prophet Mohammad and the first three Caliphs — Abu Bakr, Umar and Osman — alleging they instigated violence against those who do not believe in Islam.

However, Haridwar police has so far not registered any FIR on Tyagi’s complaint. Rakendra Kathiat, in-charge of Haridwar Kotwali, said, “We have received the written complaint…senior officials of the department are also monitoring.”

Tyagi alleged that Muslims in Haridwar gathered and tried to kill him and Hindu seers, including Yati Narsinghananda Giri, who had organised the Dharm Sansad from December 17 to 19 where inflammatory speeches targeting the minority community were made.

Annexing translation of 24 couplets from the Quran that Tyagi alleged encouraged violence against worshippers of other religions, he further said in his complaint that it “was propagated as the book of Allah without any basis”.

The decision to submit the complaint was taken after a meeting of the 21-member ‘Core Group’ which organised the Dharm Sansad in Haridwar.