India reports 9,195 new COVID cases; Delhi has 238 out of country's 781 Omicron infections

Published: 29th December 2021 10:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th December 2021 10:57 AM   |  A+A-

A paramedic make checks an oxygen concentrator at a makeshift COVID-19 care center at an indoor sports stadium in New Delhi. (Photo | AP)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: India has reported 9,195 new COVID-19 cases and 302 deaths in the last 24 hours, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Wednesday.

With this the country's COVID-19 case tally has risen to 3,48,08,886 and the death toll has climbed to 4,80,592.

The Ministry informed that India's active caseload presently is at 77,002, constituting 0.22 per cent of the country's total positive cases, which is the lowest since March 2020.

The health ministry further said that there are 781 Omicron cases in India so far.

Delhi accounts for the highest number of Omicron cases (283), followed by Maharashtra (167), Gujarat (73), Kerala (65), Telangana (62), Rajasthan (46), Karnataka (34), Tamil Nadu (34), Haryana (12), West Bengal (11), Madhya Pradesh (9), Odisha (8), Andhra Pradesh (6), Uttarakhand (4), Chandigarh (3), Jammu and Kashmir (3), Uttar Pradesh (2), Goa (1), Himachal Pradesh (1), Ladakh (1) and Manipur (1).

With the recovery of 7,347 patients in the last 24 hours, the cumulative tally of COVID recovered patients, since the beginning of the pandemic, now stands at 3,42,51,292.

The current recovery rate is at 98.40 per cent which is the highest since the beginning of the pandemic.

The weekly positivity rate is at 0.68 per cent and has remained less than 1 per cent for the last 45 days now.

The daily positivity rate is at 0.79 per cent and has remained below 2 per cent for the last 86 days.

India conducted 11,67,612 COVID-19 tests in the last 24 hours, and so far the country has conducted 67,52,46,143 tests as per the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) data.

The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country reached 143 crore on Tuesday, the Union health ministry said.

More than 57 lakh (57,76,358) vaccine doses have been administered till 7 pm.

The daily vaccination tally is expected to increase with the compilation of the final reports for the day by late night, the ministry said.

The countrywide vaccination drive was rolled out on January 16 with healthcare workers (HCWs) getting inoculated in the first phase.

The vaccination of frontline workers (FLWs) started from February 2.

The next phase of COVID-19 vaccination commenced from March 1 for people over 60 years of age and those aged 45 and above with specified co-morbid conditions.

The country launched vaccination for all people aged more than 45 years from April 1.

The government then decided to expand its vaccination drive by allowing everyone above 18 to be vaccinated from May 1.

(With PTI Inputs)

