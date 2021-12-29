Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren announces Rs 25/litre cash back on petrol for BPL families

By Express News Service

RANCHI: CM Hemant Soren has announced a cash back of Rs 25 per litre on petrol for BPL families, with one significant condition.

Addressing a gathering during a programme organized to mark two years in office, Soren said that the beneficiaries (two-wheeler owners) will get Rs 25/litre back in their bank accounts for up to 10 liters of petrol every month.

Soren informed that the scheme will be effective from January 26 next year.

"Poor and middle class families are the worst affected due to the increasing prices of petrol and diesel and they are not able move freely even though they have a two wheeler. They are not even able to sell their produce due to increased fuel prices. Therefore a decision has been taken to give cash back of Rs 25 on each liter of petrol to the BPL families,” said Soren.

With an objective of making Jharkhand one of the preferred destinations for tourists, CM Soren also launched the 'Jharkhand Tourism Policy 2021'.

To mark the occasion, Soren in the presence of Governor Ramesh Bais and other dignitaries also laid the foundation stone for projects worth Rs 12558.50 crore, inaugurated schemes worth Rs 3195.30 crore and distributed assets worth Rs 1493.38 crore.

