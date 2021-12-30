STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
6 militants, soldier killed in twin gunfights in south Kashmir

The deceased militants were identified as Mohammad Shafi Dar and Uzair Ahmad (both locals) and Shahid alias Shahzaid, a Pakistani militant, who was among the most wanted militants in J&K.

Indian Army

Indian Army (Photo | PTI)

By Fayaz Wani
Express News Service

SRINAGAR: Six militants including two Pakistanis of militant outfit Jaish-e-Mohammad and an army man were killed in twin overnight gunfights with security forces in south Kashmir.

A police official said security forces cordoned off Mirhama area in Kulgam in south Kashmir last evening after receiving inputs about the presence of militants there.

“The house where militants were trapped was encircled and civilians were evacuated to safer areas. The militants were given the opportunity to surrender. However, they turned down the offer and fired on security forces. The fire was returned by troops triggering an encounter,” he said.

In the ensuing gunfight, three militants of Jaish-e-Mohammad were killed and 2 AK47 and one M4 rifle recovered from the encounter site, the police official said.

The deceased militants were identified as  Mohammad Shafi Dar and Uzair Ahmad (both locals) and Shahid alias Shahzaid, a Pakistani militant.

According to police official, Shahid was among the most wanted militants in J&K.

Another gunfight erupted between militants and security forces at Nowgam, Shahbad, Dooru area of South Kashmir’s Anantnag district yesterday evening.

“In the gunfight, which continued till early hours today, three  Jaish militants were killed,” the police official said.

He said two of the slain militants were locals and another was a Pakistani.

The police official said two army men and a policeman sustained injuries in the gunfight and were evacuated to army hospital in Srinagar for specialized treatment.

“One of the injured army man succumbed to injuries in the hospital,” he said.

There has been a surge in encounters in south Kashmir since last week.

