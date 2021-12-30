STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Amid faction wars, Congress high command will finalise Uttarakhand tickets

Earlier this month, the screening committee president had interviewed the aspirants who claimed they could win the seat for the party.

Published: 30th December 2021 03:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th December 2021 09:02 AM   |  A+A-

Former Uttarakhand CM Harish Rawat

Former Uttarakhand CM Harish Rawat (Photo | PTI)

By Vineet Upadhyay
Express News Service

DEHRADUN:  With factionalism intensifying in the Congress unit in Uttarakhand, the party high command has decided to have last word in the ticket distribution for the Assembly elections in the state. 
A two-day meeting of the screening committee for the ticket distribution started in Delhi on Wednesday. 

“The meeting will scrutinise applications of the aspirants from all 70 Assembly seats. The names will be forwarded to a committee comprising former CM Harish Rawat, state party president Ganesh Godiyal, leader of opposition Pritam Singh and state in-charge Devendra Yadav. The committee will then send the final names to the party president for approval,” said a party insider. 

Congress leader Harish Rawat arrives for
a meeting in Delhi on Wednesday | Pti

The party might release the first list of candidates soon. Earlier this month, the screening committee president had interviewed the aspirants who claimed they could win the seat for the party.

The hill state has 70 Assembly constituencies. Sources said the Congress is moving cautiously given the results of the last Assembly election, in 2017, when it shrunk to just 11 seats with the then CM Harish Rawat losing in both the seats he had contested. 

The party is trying to avoid giving tickets on the basis of recommendations or family background as winning or losing on even one seat can affect the chances of the party in forming the next government, said one of the state leaders. 

With Rahul Gandhi’s rally on December 16 attracting huge crowds, party workers are positive of electoral success by riding on anti-incumbency. 

Yogesh Kumar, a political commentator based in Dehradun said, “The Congress is extremely cautious with Uttarakhand and is in no mood to take any chances. Central leadership of the party is taking the matter in their own hands to avoid any roadblocks to power.”

Electoral history of the state goes against the incumbent party. In the last four Assembly polls in 2002, 2007, 2012 and 2017, the BJP and Congress had  captured power alternately.

