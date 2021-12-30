STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Amid surging COVID-19 cases, HC, district courts in Delhi to function virtually from next week

The Chief Justice DN Patel said that the present grim scenario has left us with no other viable option.

Published: 30th December 2021 08:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th December 2021 08:44 PM   |  A+A-

A health worker takes swab sample for COVID-19 test, amid concern over rising Omicron cases, in New Delhi. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Amid a surge in COVID-19 cases, the Delhi High Court and district courts in the national capital will function virtually from January 3 to January 15, 2022.

Delhi Chief Justice DN Patel has observed that there is, indubitably, a sudden spurt and spike in COVID-19 cases in the NCT of Delhi.

"Such a rise is quite alarming and worrisome. The Government of NCT of Delhi has already issued a 'yellow alert' in Delhi. It's high time that this Court also takes all the possible precautionary and preventive measures to thwart any possibility of a resurgence of any wave of extreme nature."

The Chief Justice said that the present grim scenario has left us with no other viable option. "It is thus directed that this Court shall, with effect from January 3, 2022, take up the matters, as per the existing arrangement with regard to the listing of cases, through virtual mode only. The courts of Registrar and Joint Registrar (Judicial) shall also take up matters through virtual mode only."

"The District Courts in Delhi shall also, with effect from January 3, 2022, hold courts through virtual mode only. The video-conferencing links of the courts be made available on the website/ cause-list(s). The Principal District and Sessions Judges, in consultation with the DG (Prisons), shall make necessary arrangements for extension of remand of UTPs. Wherever required, the UTPs may be produced through video-conferencing," the Delhi HC said.

The aforesaid arrangement shall continue till January 15, 2022. The entire situation shall be reassessed and reviewed shortly, Justice DN Patel stated in the order.

Justice DN Patel also said, "I have also consulted with the esteemed members of the Administrative and General Supervision Committee of this Court. They all are also of the view that immediate steps are required to be taken to safeguard the health and well-being of all the stakeholders while also ensuring that the justice delivery system remains functional. The inputs have also been taken from the President of Delhi High Court Bar Association as well as from the Chairman of Coordination Committee of All District Court Bar Associations of Delhi and other senior office bearers. As expected, they, too, have assured fullest cooperation on behalf of the Members of the Bar." 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Covid-19 Delhi High Court video-conferencing Chief Justice DN Patel
India Matters
People shop from street vendors at a market with new guidelines where shops will be closed on odd-even formula following rise in the COVID-19 cases, in New Delhi. (Photo | AP)
'People with no travel history getting infected with Omicron in Delhi'
The aim of forming micro containment zones and monitoring each case is to ensure that there is no spread of the virus | file
Close watch on apartments, hostels, markets in Bengaluru as Covid cases rise
Land owner Partha Sarathi Basu in front of the mosque in Bengal’s Barasat. (Photo | EPS)
Mosque on Hindu land tells Bengal harmony tale
Mother Teresa.
FCRA non-renewal lacked finesse, dignity and respect

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp