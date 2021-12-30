Chandigarh Diary

Harpreet Bajwa By

Cyber security centre likely next year

The Chandigarh Administration is all set to establish a cyber security operation centre in the city to protect the public from being duped of their money. The administration is in regular touch with the Ministry of Home Affairs and the centre is likely to be established next year under the supervision of the Chandigarh Police. There has been a steep hike in cyber crime cases in the city, with 3,306 complaints being received by the police till July this year. Around 6,300 complaints of cyber crime were received in 2020 while the figures were 4,793 in 2019; 3,167 in 2018 and 3,167 in 2017.

New councillors to take oath on New Year Day

It has been tentatively decided that all 35 elected councillors of the Chandigarh Municipal Corporation will be administered their oath on January 1, the New Year Day. All the three parties — Aam Aadmi Party, BJP and Congress — have started efforts to rope in more councillors to elect the mayor. A party needs at least 19 votes in the House to get its mayor nominee elected. The AAP has 14 councillors and needs five more votes to elect its mayor candidate. Meanwhile, the BJP has 12 councillors and combining the vote of ex-officio member — local MP Kirron Kher — it has 13 votes, leaving it six votes short of majority. The Congress, which is on the third spot with eight councillors, is trying to keep its numbers intact. The BJP was in power in the civic body but received a jolt in the recent election.

Covaxin for eligible teens from January 3

The Chandigarh Administration will start administering Bharat Biotech-made Covaxin to all eligible teens from January 3. There are around 76,000 teens in the city between the age 15 and 18 who are eligible for the Covid-19 vaccine. These children will receive two doses of Covaxin at an interval of 28 days intramuscularly in the arm. There will be separate sites for the vaccination of children and these sites will be finalised soon. All healthcare workers, frontline workers and senior citizens with comorbidities can receive their booster dose from January 10.

Restrictions on coaching institutes in the city

The persons who have not got themselves inoculated with both doses of Covid-19 vaccine will not be allowed to enter educational or coaching institutes in Chandigarh from January 1. An order issued by the Chandigarh Administration reads: “Educational institutions, including coaching and tuition centres, will only allow fully vaccinated adults or those who are not due for the second dose to enter the vicinity. The rules will be applicable to both teaching and non-teaching staff, besides other visitors.” An official added that all violators who are not fully vaccinated will be fined `500 and action will be taken against the institutions.

