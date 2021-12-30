STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Channi says Kejriwal creating Omicron hype to get elections postponed; AAP hits back

Terming his remarks as “baseless” and “immature”, AAP’s Harpal Singh Cheema said night curfew had been imposed not just in Delhi but some other states as well.

Published: 30th December 2021 03:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th December 2021 09:12 AM

Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi at a rally in Patiala on Wednesday. (Photo | PTI)

By Harpreet Bajwa
Express News Service

CHANDIGARH:  Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Wednesday alleged that AAP national convener and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal was hyping up the Omicron threat with an ulterior motive to get the Assembly polls postponed. The BJP, too, wanted the same, he added. 

“The AAP has imposed a night curfew in Delhi to show that the situation is serious and these elections should not be held,” Channi said and claimed his government was ready for the elections. 

Terming his remarks as “baseless” and “immature”, AAP’s Harpal Singh Cheema said night curfew had been imposed not just in Delhi but some other states as well. The Congress was scared of Kejriwal’s popularity in Punjab and hence making such allegations, Cheema claimed.

The AAP on the other hand, trained guns at Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu over his controversial remarks mocking policemen. If Sidhu thought so low of state police officers, then he should return the security provided by them, the party said. 

AAP’s Punjab affairs co-in-charge and Delhi MLA Raghav Chadha termed Sidhu’s comments unfortunate and shameful and said it was “so below the belt that it does not even deserve an apology”.

At a recent rally in Sultanpur Lodhi, pointing towards sitting MLA Navtej Singh Cheema, Sidhu had said he could make a ‘thanedar’ wet his pants.

He repeated the comment at a rally in Batala while praising local leader Ashwani Sekhri. As he came under fire from various quarters, Sidhu sought to play it down saying the remarks should not be taken literally. 

In a dig aimed at state presidents of Congress and AAP, Navjot Singh Sidhu and Bhagwant Mann, respectively, SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal said Punjab needed a chief minister with a vision and not one who could only crack jokes.

He said he had rightly declared Sidhu as a misguided missile which could explode anytime anywhere to cause destruction whereas Mann lacked the caliber to head the state.

