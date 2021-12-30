STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Covid-19: Maharashtra CM holds emergency review meeting with task force

The Mumbai Police on Thursday has imposed Section 144 in the city starting from Thursday till January 7.

Published: 30th December 2021 06:27 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th December 2021 06:27 PM   |  A+A-

Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray

Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray (File Photo | PTI)

By ANI

MUMBAI: An emergency meeting of the Maharashtra Covid-19 Task Force is underway and is chaired by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

The meeting was held in view of rising Covid-19 cases in the state.

The Mumbai Police on Thursday has imposed Section 144 in the city starting from Thursday till January 7. As per the new Covid-19 restrictions, prohibition has been placed on New Year's celebrations, parties in any closed or open space including restaurants, hotels, bars, pubs, resorts and clubs from December 30 to January 7. 

