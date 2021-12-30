STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Data suggest Omicron impact milder; India won’t lower its guard

According to the latest data released by the Health Security Agency in the UK, where Covid cases have been skyrocketing, there have been just 668 hospital admissions among patients.

Published: 30th December 2021 03:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th December 2021 08:31 AM   |  A+A-

A paramedic make checks an oxygen concentrator at a makeshift COVID-19 care center at an indoor sports stadium in New Delhi. (Photo | AP)

By Sumi Sukanya dutta
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  While the number of Omicron cases in India has reached nearly 800, mounting evidence suggests that the new Covid variant may be milder than other mutations and causes far fewer hospitalisations, leaving a question mark over the rationale behind the scare-mongering around the new strain. 

According to the latest data released by the Health Security Agency in the UK, where Covid cases have been skyrocketing, there have been just 668 hospital admissions among patients who have either swabbed positive for Omicron or are heavily suspected of having it. 

The UK, like South Africa, now has Omicron as the most dominant Covid-19 virus variant. However, the situation is under control with cases falling and no substantial pressure on the health systems. The situation is no different in India.

“What needs to be seen is how many of the new cases need hospitalisation or ICU care — that will give an indication of what to expect from this imminent Omicron wave in the country,” said a member of the national Covid-19 task force, adding that the situation in Delhi and Mumbai looks optimistic with not many people needing hospital care.

Meanwhile, INSACOG, a consortium of 38 government-owned laboratories set by the Union health ministry to study the genomic variations of the coronavirus, says while the severity of the illness may be lower for those infected with Omicron, but the threat level is still “considered high”. The WHO, too, maintains that the overall Omicron risk is very high. 

Maharashtra spurt in cases

Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope described the rise in fresh and active Covid cases in the state as alarming. While active cases were around 6,000 till last week, Tuesday’s figure was 11,492 and on Wednesday, it may cross 20,000, he said

Two lakh plus cases in France

France registered a record high of 2,08,000 new Covid cases in the past 24 hours. In the US, too, average daily fresh cases have soared to the highest level on record — over 2,65,000, largely driven by the Omicron variant

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Coronavirus COVID-19 Omicron
India Matters
People shop from street vendors at a market with new guidelines where shops will be closed on odd-even formula following rise in the COVID-19 cases, in New Delhi. (Photo | AP)
'People with no travel history getting infected with Omicron in Delhi'
The aim of forming micro containment zones and monitoring each case is to ensure that there is no spread of the virus | file
Close watch on apartments, hostels, markets in Bengaluru as Covid cases rise
Land owner Partha Sarathi Basu in front of the mosque in Bengal’s Barasat. (Photo | EPS)
Mosque on Hindu land tells Bengal harmony tale
Mother Teresa.
FCRA non-renewal lacked finesse, dignity and respect

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp