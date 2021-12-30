Data suggest Omicron impact milder; India won’t lower its guard

Sumi Sukanya dutta By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: While the number of Omicron cases in India has reached nearly 800, mounting evidence suggests that the new Covid variant may be milder than other mutations and causes far fewer hospitalisations, leaving a question mark over the rationale behind the scare-mongering around the new strain.

According to the latest data released by the Health Security Agency in the UK, where Covid cases have been skyrocketing, there have been just 668 hospital admissions among patients who have either swabbed positive for Omicron or are heavily suspected of having it.

The UK, like South Africa, now has Omicron as the most dominant Covid-19 virus variant. However, the situation is under control with cases falling and no substantial pressure on the health systems. The situation is no different in India.

“What needs to be seen is how many of the new cases need hospitalisation or ICU care — that will give an indication of what to expect from this imminent Omicron wave in the country,” said a member of the national Covid-19 task force, adding that the situation in Delhi and Mumbai looks optimistic with not many people needing hospital care.

Meanwhile, INSACOG, a consortium of 38 government-owned laboratories set by the Union health ministry to study the genomic variations of the coronavirus, says while the severity of the illness may be lower for those infected with Omicron, but the threat level is still “considered high”. The WHO, too, maintains that the overall Omicron risk is very high.

Maharashtra spurt in cases

Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope described the rise in fresh and active Covid cases in the state as alarming. While active cases were around 6,000 till last week, Tuesday’s figure was 11,492 and on Wednesday, it may cross 20,000, he said

Two lakh plus cases in France

France registered a record high of 2,08,000 new Covid cases in the past 24 hours. In the US, too, average daily fresh cases have soared to the highest level on record — over 2,65,000, largely driven by the Omicron variant