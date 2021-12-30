Departmental cases pending against 80 CBI officials, says CVC report

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) investigates cases of bribery, corruption and crimes of serious nature. However, the Central Vigilance Commission (CVC) in its annual report has mentioned that as on December 31, 2020, as many as 80 departmental cases were pending against 80 CBI officials from Group A, B and C categories.

The CVC’s 2020 annual report mentions that 50 departmental cases were pending against Group A CBI officers, and 30 against Group B and C officials and personnel.

“Inquiries are in progress at various stages in 38 out of 50 pending cases against the Group A officials and decisions on remaining 12 are pending with the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT),” the CVC stated in its report. Similarly, inquiries are also going on in the departmental cases against Group B and C personnel.

The striking fact is 25 of the 50 cases against Group A officials were pending for more than four years, while six of them are two to four years old. Pendency is high in cases against Group B and C employees. Ten of the 30 cases are continuing for four years. Nine other cases are one to three years old.

Apart from this, CBI has set a benchmark in taking action against own officials and personnel, who were found to be working against the agency’s professional impartiality and integrity in connection with investigation of cases.

In recent years, the agency has arrested many of its officials and employees including an officer of the rank of deputy superintendent of police.

106 presented medals

The ministry of home affairs has awarded Ati-Utkrisht and Utkrisht Seva Padaks to 106 CBI officers and personnel. Ati-Utkrisht Seva Padak was presented to to 35 officers and Utkrisht Seva Padak to 71 officers and personnel for outstanding performance.