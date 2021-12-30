STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Designated quarantine facilities for international flyers testing Covid positive in Delhi

Earlier, international passengers who would test positive for Covid-19 upon arrival at the IGI airport would be taken to hospitals and those testing negative would be advised to isolate at home.

Published: 30th December 2021 11:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th December 2021 11:35 PM   |  A+A-

UK lockdown, Heathrow airport, Omicron, international, passenger, travel, Covid

Representational photo| AP.

By IANS

NEW DELHI: International passengers testing positive for Covid upon arrival at the Delhi airport will have to isolate at designated paid and free facilities, the Delhi government announced on Thursday.

"In compliance to the guidelines for international arrivals dated 30th November, 2021, issued by Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India, based on the risk assessment, it is informed that the institutional isolation of Covid positive passengers/contacts arriving at IGI Airport, New Delhi from foreign countries will, henceforth, be done at the designated paid and free facilities (hotels/Covid Care Centre), set up by various districts," the Directorate of Health Services said in a statement.

Teams deployed at the airport have the permission to transfer the patients accordingly, it added.

Earlier, international passengers who would test positive for Covid-19 upon arrival at the IGI airport would be taken to hospitals and those testing negative would be advised to isolate at home.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
People shop from street vendors at a market with new guidelines where shops will be closed on odd-even formula following rise in the COVID-19 cases, in New Delhi. (Photo | AP)
'People with no travel history getting infected with Omicron in Delhi'
The aim of forming micro containment zones and monitoring each case is to ensure that there is no spread of the virus | file
Close watch on apartments, hostels, markets in Bengaluru as Covid cases rise
Land owner Partha Sarathi Basu in front of the mosque in Bengal’s Barasat. (Photo | EPS)
Mosque on Hindu land tells Bengal harmony tale
Mother Teresa.
FCRA non-renewal lacked finesse, dignity and respect

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp