STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Family of youth killed in Hyderpora encounter moves HC to seek return of son’s body

The petition states that at the tender age of 10, Amir assisted his father and his mother in fighting a militant and got him neutralized in Gaol.

Published: 30th December 2021 10:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th December 2021 11:05 PM   |  A+A-

National Conference leader Farooq Abdullah. (File photo)

By Express News Service

SRINAGAR: Two days after J&K Police’s Special Investigation Team (SIT) claimed that Amir Magray hailing from Ramban, who was one of the four persons killed in the November 15 encounter in Hyderpora area in Srinagar, was a militant and associate of a foreign militant killed in the gunfight, his family Thursday filed a petition in J&K High Court seeking the return of his son’s body for burial.

Amir's father, Mohammad Latief Magray filed the petition in J&K High Court today through counsels Deepika Singh Rajawat and Mohammad Arshad Chowdhary.

“The petitioner knew everything good and bad about him (Amir), thus can state on oath that his son was never involved in any anti-national activities or was associated with any such outfit that conspires to bring harm to the nation,” reads the petition.

Amir’s father has invoked Article 21 of the Indian Constitution to seek a rerun of his son’s body.

After the November 15 encounter, police had buried bodies of all four killed – Pakistani militant, Amir, Dr Mudasir Gul, and Altaf Bhat (both businessmen from Srinagar) in a graveyard in Handwara in north Kashmir. However, after protests by the families of Mudasir and Altaf, the bodies of Mudasir and Altaf were exhumed and handed over to their families for burial at their native places.

The petition states that the petitioner was working as a source with the Indian army so he had special acumen and expertise to sense anything indifferent. “And in case Amir would have indulged in anti-national activities, the petitioner would have been the first to notice it and had made efforts to bring him back home, if not reported the same to the authorities. But, never such sort of thing was observed by the petitioner, who was in constant contact with Amir, till November 14 evening”.

The petition further states that at the tender age of 10, Amir assisted his father and his mother in fighting a militant and got him neutralized in Gaol despite knowing that the dreaded militant outfit may avenge the killing of their partner.

“This shows that Amir was always against anti-national outfits and militants,” it adds.

Meanwhile, National Conference chief and former chief minister of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir Farooq Abdullah on Thursday demanded a judicial inquiry into the Hyderpora encounter and claimed that the recent SIT probe report on the encounter is false.

"I believe that the police report is false. The police have done it to save themselves. Police killed them and there is no doubt about that. I believe a judicial inquiry should be conducted," former Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir told the media persons in Srinagar.

(With ANI inputs.)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
J&K SIT Amir Magray Hyderpora encounter J&K High Court Mohammad Latief Magray
India Matters
People shop from street vendors at a market with new guidelines where shops will be closed on odd-even formula following rise in the COVID-19 cases, in New Delhi. (Photo | AP)
'People with no travel history getting infected with Omicron in Delhi'
The aim of forming micro containment zones and monitoring each case is to ensure that there is no spread of the virus | file
Close watch on apartments, hostels, markets in Bengaluru as Covid cases rise
Land owner Partha Sarathi Basu in front of the mosque in Bengal’s Barasat. (Photo | EPS)
Mosque on Hindu land tells Bengal harmony tale
Mother Teresa.
FCRA non-renewal lacked finesse, dignity and respect

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp