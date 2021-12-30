Goa: As COVID-19 cases rise, casinos, cinema halls to operate with 50 per cent capacity

By PTI

PANAJI: Amid a spike in COVID-19 cases in Goa, the government on Wednesday issued an order allowing casinos to operate with 50 per cent capacity with entry restricted to people who are fully vaccinated or those carrying a negative RT-PCR test report and put similar curbs and conditions at some other establishments, including cinema halls and entertainment parks.

Goa has seen a sudden spike in COVID-19 cases over the last couple of days with 170 infections being reported on Wednesday.

State Revenue Secretary Sanjay Kumar in the order stated that casinos, cinema halls, auditoriums, community halls, river cruises, water parks and entertainment parks cannot operate beyond 50 per cent of the seating capacity.

Only people who are fully vaccinated and possess a certificate of both doses with 15 days gap since the administration of the second dose will be allowed to enter casinos, the order stated.

If not a vaccination certificate, people should furnish a negative RT-PCR test report not older than 24 hours from the time of entry, it said.

The order further directed spas, massage parlours, restaurants, pubs, bar halls, auditoriums, gyms, marriage venues, cinema halls, river cruises, water parks and entertainment parks, among others, to adhere to all COVID-19 safety protocols, including use of masks, hand sanitisers and thermal screening.

The state government has made owners, managers, licensees and organisers responsible for the enforcement of the guidelines, including making necessary arrangements for verification of vaccination certificates and test reports.

Meanwhile, the order also mentioned that schools may reopen "subject to the separate SOPs to be issued on behalf of the Education Department".

Interstate movement will be permitted only for people who are fully vaccinated or for those entering Goa for medical emergencies or for people carrying COVID-19 negative certificate issued 72 hours before arrival, it said.

In case of inter-state goods vehicles, two drivers and a helper will be allowed to enter Goa in each vehicle after subjecting them to thermal screening, it was stated.

Goa on Wednesday reported 170 COVID-19 cases, up from 112 a day earlier, leading to state health minister Vishwajit Rane asking the Directorate of Health Services and GMCH to convene an emergency meeting to discuss the situation and find solutions.

"In view of the rising COVID-19 cases, there has been a significant jump from 112 (28th December) to 170 today, similar to the rise that occurred in April-May 2021. I have suggested to Dir. DHS and Dean GMC to convene an emergency meeting with expert doctors to suggest measures," he tweeted.

It would allow the state government to take appropriate action in light of the increasing number of cases, he said.

As on Wednesday, the state has 657 active cases.

Earlier in the day, Chief minister Pramod Sawant said only those who have been fully vaccinated or have a recent COVID-19 negative report would be allowed to enter restaurants etc.