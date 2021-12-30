STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Hate speech: Chhattisgarh Police arrests Hindu seer Kalicharan Maharaj from MP

Acting on a specific input, the Raipur police apprehended the seer from a rented room near Bageshwar Dham, located around 25 km from Khajuraho town in MP.

Published: 30th December 2021 09:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th December 2021 12:44 PM   |  A+A-

Handcuffs, Arrest

Image used for representational purpose. (Express Illustration)

By PTI

RAIPUR: Chhattisgarh Police arrested Hindu religious leader Kalicharan Maharaj from neighbouring Madhya Pradesh on Thursday in connection with his alleged derogatory remarks against Mahatma Gandhi, an official said.

Later, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel said action will be taken against those who use abusive language against the Father of the Nation, who gave the message of peace and non-violence to the world.

Acting on a specific input, a team of Raipur police apprehended Kalicharan Maharaj alias Abhijeet Dhananjay Saraag at around 4 am from a rented room near Bageshwar Dham, located about 25 km from Khajuraho town in MP, Raipur Superintendent of Police Prashant Agrawal told PTI.

"Three separate teams of Raipur police were sent to trace Kalicharan in Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh and Delhi. The seven-member team which was sent to MP got the success and arrested Kalicharan near Khajuraho, where he was staying in the rented room," the official said.

He will be brought here via road route by Thursday evening and will be produced in a court within 24 hours of custody, the official said.

CM Baghel, who is in Delhi to attend a meeting of finance ministers of states called by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, shared a video clip on his Twitter handle in which he said action will be taken against those who use derogatory words against the Father of the Nation.

"Mahatma Gandhi gave the message of peace, brotherhood, love, truth, non-violence and equality to the world, and if anyone uses abusive language against such a legendary person, then action will be taken against him. The Chhattisgarh Police have taken action. His (Kalicharan) family members and lawyer have been informed and he will be produced in a court within 24 hours," said Baghel, who also holds charge of the state finance department.

On Sunday, an FIR was registered against Kalicharan Maharaj in Chhattisgarh's capital Raipur for allegedly using derogatory words against Mahatma Gandhi.

A case was also registered against him at Akola in Maharashtra on Monday in this connection.

The seer is a resident of Shivajinagar in old city area of ??Akola.

Maharashtra minister Jitendra Awhad also filed a police case in Thane city against the seer on Wednesday over his alleged remarks.

During the conclusion of the two-day 'dharma sansad' (religious parliament) in Raipur on Sunday evening, the seer had allegedly used abusive words against the Father of the Nation, and asked people to elect a staunch Hindu leader as the head of the government in order to protect the religion.

The Pune police also recently registered a case against Kalicharan Maharaj, right-wing leader Milind Ekbote and four others for allegedly making inflammatory speeches during an event in the Maharashtra city on December 19 and hurting religious sentiments, officials earlier said.

