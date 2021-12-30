STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Inter-state manhunt for seer Sant Kalicharan over Gandhi hate speech

Kalicharan, after an FIR was lodged against him in Raipur, reiterated his assertions against Gandhi in a video clip  issued from an unidentified place and said he wouldn’t regret the remarks.

Published: 30th December 2021 03:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th December 2021 09:15 AM   |  A+A-

Mahatma Gandhi

Mahatma Gandhi (File Photo)

By Ejaz Kaiser
Express News Service

RAIPUR:  Chhattisgarh Police is on an inter-state hunt for Hindu seer Sant Kalicharan over his alleged statements against Mahatma Gandhi. Teams have been sent to Maharashtra, MP and Delhi in search of the 
‘absconding’ seer. 

Kalicharan, after an FIR was lodged against him in Raipur, reiterated his assertions against Gandhi in a video clip  issued from an unidentified place and said he wouldn’t regret the remarks even if he had to face death penalty. 

Confirming that the police are on a manhunt, a senior police officer said a team has been sent to Akola where the seer’s ashram is located.  A two-day Dharam Sansad was organised in Raipur on December 25-26 where Gandhi emerged as an additional target to revile besides Islam and Christianity. 

“If he (Kalicharan) is so courageous, why doesn’t he surrender and face the law instead of giving statements from outside Chhattisgarh,” said Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel. Senior BJP leader Raman Singh claimed the Dharam Sansad was sponsored by the ruling Congress, which, however, rejected the claim. 

Meanwhile, the Uttarakhand police has sent notices of appearance to Jitendra Narayan Tyagi and Sadhvi Annapurna who are accused of delivering hate speeches against Muslims at a Dharma Sansad held recently in Haridwar.

Jitendra Narayan Tyagi was earlier known as Waseem Rizvi, the president of Uttar Pradesh Shia Waqf Board.

Rizvi had changed his name after converting to Hinduism.

Haridwar Kotwali police station SHO Rakender Singh Kathait said on Wednesday, "We have sent notices of appearance to Rizvi and Sadhvi Annapurna so far. A notice may also be sent to Dharamdas who is the third one named in the FIR lodged in this connection."

Meanwhile, members of a core committee formed by organisers of the Dharma Sansad on Tuesday submitted an application to police seeking a counter FIR against an unnamed 'maulana' accusing him of hatching a conspiracy against them.

When asked whether a counter FIR will be lodged in the case, the official said everything depends on how the investigations progress.

"We are looking into the application submitted on behalf of the core committee formed by organisers of the event and an FIR will be lodged if necessary," he said.

Kathait said police has to carry out the investigations responsibly as it is also accountable to the court of law.

"We cannot jump to conclusions on the basis of mere allegations and penalise someone. The allegations will be probed and appropriate action will be taken," he said.

Provocative speeches were delivered by participants at the Dharma Sansad held from December 16 to 19.

(With PTI Inputs)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sant Kalicharan Mahatma Gandhi Chhattisgarh Police
India Matters
People shop from street vendors at a market with new guidelines where shops will be closed on odd-even formula following rise in the COVID-19 cases, in New Delhi. (Photo | AP)
'People with no travel history getting infected with Omicron in Delhi'
The aim of forming micro containment zones and monitoring each case is to ensure that there is no spread of the virus | file
Close watch on apartments, hostels, markets in Bengaluru as Covid cases rise
Land owner Partha Sarathi Basu in front of the mosque in Bengal’s Barasat. (Photo | EPS)
Mosque on Hindu land tells Bengal harmony tale
Mother Teresa.
FCRA non-renewal lacked finesse, dignity and respect

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp