Kin of slain men reject Hyderpora encounter report

By

Express News Service

SRINAGAR: The families of three locals killed in the Hyderpora encounter last month rejected the probe report of J&K Police’s Special Investigation Team (SIT), terming it “nothing less than lies”. Valley-based political parties also flayed the report while the SIT chief cautioned politicians against making “speculative statements”.

Lateef Magray, father of Amir Magray who was among the four persons killed in the encounter, said the SIT report is nothing less than lies. “They have made a fraud report to save themselves. They are telling lies,” he said.

The SIT head, DIG Sujit Kumar Singh, on Wednesday said the probe found that Amir was a militant and associate of foreign militant Bilal Bhai killed in the encounter. Besides the foreign militant and Amir, two locals Altaf Bhat and Dr Mudasir Gul were also killed in the encounter on November 15.

Singh said Altaf was taken as a human shield by two militants and killed in crossfire. Brother of slain Altaf, Abdul Majeed Bhat while rejecting the SIT probe said, “It is totally false. My brother had torture marks on body. How come he was made a human shield when hundreds of security men were present there.”

Ghulam Mohammad Rather, Dr Mudasir’s father, said the SIT probe was aimed only at giving clean chit to security forces. Families of the trio are demanding judicial inquiry into the killings. Valley-based political parties have also rejected the SIT report.