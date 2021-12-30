STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Mathura reports six fresh COVID cases, three among foreign-returned

All the infected have been home quarantined and the areas they are living in have been converted into containment zones.

Published: 30th December 2021 11:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th December 2021 11:26 AM   |  A+A-

Covid Vaccine, Coronavirus

Image used for representational purpose. (File Photo | AFP)

By PTI

MATHURA: Six people including a 52-year-old man who returned from Uganda were found infected with COVID-19 in the district in random sampling, officials on Wednesday said.

"Amit Jain who came from Uganda a week before was found infected with Covid-19," Dr Bhudeo Singh, the Rapid Response Team In-charge, said.

Another two, Amit Pathak (38) and Deepika Chaturvedi (32), who returned from Singapore about two months ago were also found infected with the virus, the official said.

All the infected have been home quarantined and the areas they are living in have been converted into containment zones, he said.

Some samples, including of those who came from foreign countries, have been sent for Genome sequencing, he added.

With the new additions, the total number of cases in the district has gone up to 17, the officials said.

Coronavirus COVID-19 Omicron
