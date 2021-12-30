STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

NCM takes cognisance of alleged hate speeches, row over namaz in open, attacks on churches

The Commission has also taken note of an ongoing row in Gurgaon over offering Namaz in open spaces and called for a report on the issue from the Haryana government.

Published: 30th December 2021 12:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th December 2021 12:25 PM   |  A+A-

Namaz, Namaaz

Representational image of Namaz prayers. (File Photo)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The National Commission for Minorities (NCM) has taken cognisance of the alleged hate speeches delivered at religious conclaves in Haridwar and Raipur recently and sought reports from Uttarakhand and Chhattisgarh governments, its chairman Iqbal Singh Lalpura said on Wednesday.

The Commission has also taken note of an ongoing row in Gurgaon over offering Namaz in open spaces and called for a report on the issue from the Haryana government, he told a press conference.

Later in a statement, the NCM said it has also taken "suo motu" cognisance of "attacks on churches" in different parts of the country and will send teams to enquire into the matter as well seek reports from authorities concerned.

"Appropriate action" will be taken by the commission "accordingly", it said adding that the NCM chairman has "proposed" to visit the site in Ambala where a "church was vandalised" recently.

Asked if the Commission has taken any action against the alleged hate speeches delivered by some participants at religious conclaves organised in Haridwar and Raipur recently, the NCM chairman said, "We have sent notices to both the states (Uttarakhand and Chhattisgarh) and called for reports. Their reply is expected to come in the first week of January."

Based on the reports from the two states, the Commission will decide its next course of action, he said.

Replying to a question on the ongoing tussle in Gurgaon over offering Namaz in open, the NCM chairman said, "We have issued a notice to Haryana government through the state chief secretary in this connection. They (Haryana government) have to send a reply to the Commission's notice by January 10, 2022."

Besides, vice chairman of the Commission Atif Rasheed has been requested to visit Gurgaon to speak to the people of the two communities engaged in the tussle over offering Namaz in open space, the NCM chairman added.

In another statement later, the Commission said it has received complaints regarding the "Announcement Haridwar Dharma Sansad".

"It has been stated that there was a call for genocide at the Haridwar Dharma Sansad event that was held from December 17 to December 19, 2021, wherein a large gathering of persons which included major religious leaders, right-wing activists, hardline fundamentalist militants and Hindutva organisations called for the genocide of the Muslim community," the NCM noted.

"At the event, arms were displayed and brandished, and speakers called for Muslims to be exterminated, for Hindus to take up arms, that the Government would have to adhere to their demands, and that the Indian Constitution is wrong.

The group collectively took an oath to fight and kill Muslims, among several other undertakings," the Commission observed.

The NCM has taken the matter "seriously" and has sought a report from the Chief Secretary of Uttarakhand, the statutory body said in its statement.

"The NCM will take action after receiving the reply," it added.

Earlier, while speaking to reporters, the NCM vice chairman said neither the NCM nor the country's law accepts hate speech by anybody.

"Accused will be arrested. And all those involved in it (hate speech) will be punished," he asserted, adding, "Such kind of language will not be tolerated, no matter whosoever is using such language. Law will take its course."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
National Commission for Minorities Iqbal Singh Lalpura Hate Speech
India Matters
People shop from street vendors at a market with new guidelines where shops will be closed on odd-even formula following rise in the COVID-19 cases, in New Delhi. (Photo | AP)
'People with no travel history getting infected with Omicron in Delhi'
The aim of forming micro containment zones and monitoring each case is to ensure that there is no spread of the virus | file
Close watch on apartments, hostels, markets in Bengaluru as Covid cases rise
Land owner Partha Sarathi Basu in front of the mosque in Bengal’s Barasat. (Photo | EPS)
Mosque on Hindu land tells Bengal harmony tale
Mother Teresa.
FCRA non-renewal lacked finesse, dignity and respect

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp