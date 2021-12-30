NCM takes cognisance of alleged hate speeches, row over namaz in open, attacks on churches

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The National Commission for Minorities (NCM) has taken cognisance of the alleged hate speeches delivered at religious conclaves in Haridwar and Raipur recently and sought reports from Uttarakhand and Chhattisgarh governments, its chairman Iqbal Singh Lalpura said on Wednesday.

The Commission has also taken note of an ongoing row in Gurgaon over offering Namaz in open spaces and called for a report on the issue from the Haryana government, he told a press conference.

Later in a statement, the NCM said it has also taken "suo motu" cognisance of "attacks on churches" in different parts of the country and will send teams to enquire into the matter as well seek reports from authorities concerned.

"Appropriate action" will be taken by the commission "accordingly", it said adding that the NCM chairman has "proposed" to visit the site in Ambala where a "church was vandalised" recently.

Asked if the Commission has taken any action against the alleged hate speeches delivered by some participants at religious conclaves organised in Haridwar and Raipur recently, the NCM chairman said, "We have sent notices to both the states (Uttarakhand and Chhattisgarh) and called for reports. Their reply is expected to come in the first week of January."

Based on the reports from the two states, the Commission will decide its next course of action, he said.

Replying to a question on the ongoing tussle in Gurgaon over offering Namaz in open, the NCM chairman said, "We have issued a notice to Haryana government through the state chief secretary in this connection. They (Haryana government) have to send a reply to the Commission's notice by January 10, 2022."

Besides, vice chairman of the Commission Atif Rasheed has been requested to visit Gurgaon to speak to the people of the two communities engaged in the tussle over offering Namaz in open space, the NCM chairman added.

In another statement later, the Commission said it has received complaints regarding the "Announcement Haridwar Dharma Sansad".

"It has been stated that there was a call for genocide at the Haridwar Dharma Sansad event that was held from December 17 to December 19, 2021, wherein a large gathering of persons which included major religious leaders, right-wing activists, hardline fundamentalist militants and Hindutva organisations called for the genocide of the Muslim community," the NCM noted.

"At the event, arms were displayed and brandished, and speakers called for Muslims to be exterminated, for Hindus to take up arms, that the Government would have to adhere to their demands, and that the Indian Constitution is wrong.

The group collectively took an oath to fight and kill Muslims, among several other undertakings," the Commission observed.

The NCM has taken the matter "seriously" and has sought a report from the Chief Secretary of Uttarakhand, the statutory body said in its statement.

"The NCM will take action after receiving the reply," it added.

Earlier, while speaking to reporters, the NCM vice chairman said neither the NCM nor the country's law accepts hate speech by anybody.

"Accused will be arrested. And all those involved in it (hate speech) will be punished," he asserted, adding, "Such kind of language will not be tolerated, no matter whosoever is using such language. Law will take its course."