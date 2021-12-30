STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Noida new COVID hotspot of UP? Region has 99 active infections, highest in state

Ghaziabad, adjoining Gautam Buddh Nagar, also recorded 13 new cases that pushed its tally of active infections to 75, the third highest in the state, the data showed.

Published: 30th December 2021 12:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th December 2021 01:21 PM   |  A+A-

A man receives Covishield vaccine against the coronavirus at a government hospital in Noida, a suburb of New Delhi. (File Photo | AP)

By PTI

NOIDA: Gautam Buddh Nagar on Wednesday recorded 21 new COVID-19 infections that pushed the number of active cases in the district to 99, the highest in Uttar Pradesh, official data showed.

Ghaziabad, adjoining Gautam Buddh Nagar, also recorded 13 new cases that pushed its tally of active infections to 75, the third highest in the state, the data showed.

Uttar Pradesh currently has 473 active cases of COVID-19, according to the data shared by the state's health department for a 24-hour period.

State capital Lucknow had 90 active cases, the second highest in the state after Gautam Buddh Nagar, the statistics showed.

So far, Gautam Buddh Nagar has recorded 468 deaths due to the pandemic, while Ghaziabad has logged 461 such fatalities, according to the official data.

COVID-19 cases had reduced to single digit figures both in Gautam Buddh Nagar as well as Ghaziabad but surged again this month amid fears of a third wave of the pandemic, as night curfews were also brought back in UP from December 25.

Meanwhile, Omicron infection has been confirmed in a youth who recently returned here from abroad, a senior official said on Wednesday.

The 21-year-old, resident of Uska police station area here, lives in Britain.

When he landed at the Delhi airport on Sunday evening, he had rapid antigen and RT-PCR tests done and was sent home after the antigen test did not confirm the infection but later his RT-PCR report came positive, Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Dr A.K Singh said on Wednesday.

The CMO said that he was informed through an e-mail from the Health Department of Delhi that the youth's report after genome sequencing has confirmed Omicron infection.

The health department team has informed the youth and put him in isolation at his home, the CMO added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Coronavirus COVID-19 Omicron
India Matters
People shop from street vendors at a market with new guidelines where shops will be closed on odd-even formula following rise in the COVID-19 cases, in New Delhi. (Photo | AP)
'People with no travel history getting infected with Omicron in Delhi'
The aim of forming micro containment zones and monitoring each case is to ensure that there is no spread of the virus | file
Close watch on apartments, hostels, markets in Bengaluru as Covid cases rise
Land owner Partha Sarathi Basu in front of the mosque in Bengal’s Barasat. (Photo | EPS)
Mosque on Hindu land tells Bengal harmony tale
Mother Teresa.
FCRA non-renewal lacked finesse, dignity and respect

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp