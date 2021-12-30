STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
PM inaugurates, lays foundation stones of projects worth over Rs 17,500 cr in Haldwani

The Lakhwar multi-purpose project will produce 300 MW of electricity.

Published: 30th December 2021 03:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th December 2021 03:13 PM   |  A+A-

PM Narendra Modi. (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

HALDWANI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday inaugurated and laid foundation stones of projects worth over Rs 17,500 crore here ahead of the assembly elections in Uttarakhand.

The unveiling of projects by Modi included the inauguration of six worth Rs 3,420 crore and laying the foundation stones of 17 others worth Rs 14,127 crore.

The inaugurated projects include three different stretches of the Chardham all-weather road which have been widened, Nagina-Kashipur National Highway, Suring Gad hydel project and sewage works under the Namami Gange programme at Nainital.

Lakhwar multi-purpose hydro-electricity project worth Rs 5,747 crore, an AIIMS satellite centre for Kumaon worth Rs 500 crore, Moradabad-Kashipur four-lane road, improved road connectivity with Nepal and an Aroma Park in Kashipur are among the key projects whose foundation was laid by the prime minister.

The Lakhwar multi-purpose project will produce 300 MW of electricity.

The 330 million cubic metres water in its reservoir will supply irrigation and drinking water to the six states of Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and Delhi. This is Modi's second visit to the state this month.

On his last visit to Uttarakhand on December 4, Modi had unveiled projects worth over Rs 18,000 crore in Dehradun besides addressing an election rally.

