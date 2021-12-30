Rahul leaves India for a brief visit to Italy; Congress asks BJP not to spread rumours

By Online Desk

NEW DELHI: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has left for a brief visit abroad, a day after the party celebrated its 137th foundation day.

Gandhi is learnt to be on a short visit to Italy. He reportedly left for Italy via Doha on early Wednesday morning

"Rahul Gandhi is on a brief personal visit. BJP and its friends in the media should not spread unnecessary rumours," AICC chief spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala said.

Congress sources said Gandhi is scheduled to address an election rally in Moga in Punjab on January 3 and may return in time for the event.

Earlier today, Rahul Gandhi, according to a report, took a swipe at the Centre over India-China trade crossing $100-billion mark despite a military standoff, saying the country is waiting to see the current dispensation step down.

He said in a tweet in Hindi, "Jumlo Ki sarkar hai, Jhoot Dhong Dikhawa apar hai, desh ko ab jhola uthne ka intezar hai."(This is a government of rhetoric, the pretence of falsehood is immense and the country is waiting for their bags to be packed).

(With inputs from PTI.)