Rahul leaves India for a brief visit to Italy; Congress asks BJP not to spread rumours

Congress sources said Gandhi is scheduled to address an election rally in Moga in Punjab on January 3 and may return in time for the event.

Published: 30th December 2021 12:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th December 2021 12:37 AM   |  A+A-

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi (Photo| Twitter)

By Online Desk

NEW DELHI: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has left for a brief visit abroad, a day after the party celebrated its 137th foundation day.

Gandhi is learnt to be on a short visit to Italy. He reportedly left for Italy via Doha on early Wednesday morning 

"Rahul Gandhi is on a brief personal visit. BJP and its friends in the media should not spread unnecessary rumours," AICC chief spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala said.

Earlier today, Rahul Gandhi, according to a report, took a swipe at the Centre over India-China trade crossing $100-billion mark despite a military standoff, saying the country is waiting to see the current dispensation step down.

He said in a tweet in Hindi, "Jumlo Ki sarkar hai, Jhoot Dhong Dikhawa apar hai, desh ko ab jhola uthne ka intezar hai."(This is a government of rhetoric, the pretence of falsehood is immense and the country is waiting for their bags to be packed).

(With inputs from PTI.)

