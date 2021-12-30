STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

'SP had set up a new LAB, it's Loot, Aatankwaad and Bhrashtachar': Amit Shah attacks rivals in UP

The Union Home Minister led BJP’s ‘Jan Vishwas Yatra’ in western UP districts of Aligarh and Moradabad on Thursday.

Published: 30th December 2021 07:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th December 2021 08:17 PM   |  A+A-

Union Home Minister Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah (Photo | PTI)

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

LUCKNOW: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday hit out at previous UP governments for failing to stop communal riots and claimed that under Yogi Adityanath, rioters could not dare to raise their eyes.

In Aligarh, the city of locks and the seat of Aligarh Muslim University, Shah took a swipe at Samajwadi Party saying its government had set up a new ‘LAB’ in the state.

Expanding the acronym ‘LAB’, Shah said: “In SP's LAB, L stands for Loot, A for Aatankwaad and B for Bhrashtachar (loot, terror and corruption). The development of Uttar Pradesh is not possible under Samajwadi Party.”

ALSO READ | 2022 UP polls: PM Modi raises cash seizure from Kanpur trader’s premises to attack SP

Launching an attack on Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), Shah took a dig at BSP chief Mayawati asking her to step out and campaign a bit as the elections were round the corner. “Sister's cold has not gone away yet. Oh, sister! The election is here, come out a little bit,” exhorted Shah adding that else afterwards she would take the excuse of failing to do a campaign for losing elections.

In the other public rally in Moradabad later in the day, the home minister coined another acronym -- NIZAM -- to launch a broadside on the previous Samajwadi Party government led by Akhilesh Yadav.

“Nizam means governance but for Akhilesh Yadav, it means – N for Nasimuddin, I for Imran Masood, Z and A for Azam Khan, and M for Mukhtar Ansari,” elaborated Shah.

He asked the people to choose between Akhilesh's Nizam with that of Yogi-Modi's development Nizam. Shah accused Azam Khan of grabbing 1,000 hectares of land illegally and cautioned the people that if they supported SP, Azam Khan would come out of jail.

The tenure of the current Uttar Pradesh Assembly ends on May 14.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
2022 UP polls 2022 UP assembly elections Amit Shah
India Matters
People shop from street vendors at a market with new guidelines where shops will be closed on odd-even formula following rise in the COVID-19 cases, in New Delhi. (Photo | AP)
'People with no travel history getting infected with Omicron in Delhi'
The aim of forming micro containment zones and monitoring each case is to ensure that there is no spread of the virus | file
Close watch on apartments, hostels, markets in Bengaluru as Covid cases rise
Land owner Partha Sarathi Basu in front of the mosque in Bengal’s Barasat. (Photo | EPS)
Mosque on Hindu land tells Bengal harmony tale
Mother Teresa.
FCRA non-renewal lacked finesse, dignity and respect

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp