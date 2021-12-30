STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Three JeM militants gunned down in J-K's Anantnag; one Army jawan loses life

With this, the number of ultras killed in two gunfights in south Kashmir, which broke out on Wednesday night, has risen to six.

Published: 30th December 2021 09:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th December 2021 12:32 PM   |  A+A-

Army jawans stand guard during an encounter with militants in Jammu and Kashmir

Image used for representational purpose. (File photo| PTI)

By PTI

SRINAGAR: Three Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) militants, including a Pakistani national, were gunned down during an overnight encounter with security forces in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir in which an Army jawan lost his life, police said on Thursday.

They said three security forces personnel were also injured in the gunfight.

With the death of the three JeM terrorists in Anantnag, the number of militants killed in two gunfights, which broke out in south Kashmir on Wednesday night, has risen to six.

In the Kulgam encounter, three militants were killed.

Upon receiving information about the presence of militants at Nowgam Shahabad in Anantnag district, security forces launched a cordon and search operation on Wednesday night, a police official said.

During the searches, the militants opened fire and the security forces retaliated, leading to an encounter, he said, adding in the exchange of fire, three militants were killed.

Three Army jawans and a policeman were injured in the gunfight and were taken to the Army's 92 Base Hospital.

However, an Army jawan succumbed to the injuries, the official said.

Inspector-General of Police, Kashmir, Vijay Kumar said the terrorists were affiliated with JeM and one of the slain militants was a Pakistani national.

"Six terrorists of proscribed terror outfit JeM killed in two separate encounters. Four among the killed terrorists have been identified so far as two Pakistani and two local terrorists. Identification of the other two terrorists is being ascertained. A big success for us," Kumar said in a tweet.

In the Kulgam encounter, a Pakistani national was among three militants who were killed.

The other two were locals, the police said.

