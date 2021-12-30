STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
TMC takes potshots at BJP over promise of cheap liquor, Cristiano Ronaldo statue

TMC leader and national spokesperson Saket Gokhale on Wednesday took a potshot at the BJP government in poll-bound Goa over the installation of a statue of footballer Cristiano Ronaldo in Panaji

NEW DELHI: The Trinamool Congress, which is trying to make its political presence felt in the states of South India, took a potshot at the BJP over Andhra Pradesh BJP chief Somu Veerraju’s promise to make liquor available at a cheaper rate to the people if his party gets one crore votes in the next Assembly elections.
 
Veerraju, speaking at the party’s public meeting in Vijayawada, had reportedly promised that the people of state will be able to get liquor at Rs 70 if the BJP receives one crore votes in the upcoming assembly elections in 2024.
 
The BJP chief also reportedly alleged that liquor of substandard quality was being sold at a higher price, while liquor of good quality was not available.
 
TMC MP from Krishnanagar in West Bengal, Mahua Moitra tweeted, "Andhra BJP chief says ‘Cast one crore votes to BJP and get liquor for just Rs 70! Brilliant elections strategy Messrs Shah & Modi. What next? Side order of bovine kebabs?"
 
Similarly, another TMC leader and national spokesperson Saket Gokhale on Wednesday also took a potshot at the BJP government in poll-bound Goa over the installation of a statue of footballer Cristiano Ronaldo in Panaji.
 
Gokhale tweeted, “Trust the BJP to install a statue of a foreign player accused of rape (and who settled out of court). Is this really what “we want our children to be”? Why could not it be Neville D’Souza (son of Goa’s soil), Vijayan, Chhetri or Some of the many Indian football legends?"
 
Goa minister Michael Lobo had said that the statue will inspire the youth and promote football to a higher level in the state.
 
The TMC leader tagged a news story in which the Goa minister said: “To inspire youth and take football to next level in the state, country, we came up with this statue. We want our children to become like this legendary footballer, who is a global legend.”

However, responding to Gokhale, others on social media tweeted that Cristiano Ronaldo had been acquitted of all charges and allegations.

