Unruly crowd at social reform meeting in Muzaffarpur irks Nitish

Published: 30th December 2021 03:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th December 2021 08:53 AM   |  A+A-

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

PATMA:  Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar lost his cool once again at a Samajik Sudhar Abhiyan (social reform drive) in Muzaffarpur on Wednesday. He  asked persons not willing to listen to him to leave the venue.

The venue was MIT campus. There were persons making noise when Nitish started talking about action taken to check liquor smuggling.

Some people tried to enter the guarded area to hand over their petitions to the chief minister, who was addressing the gathering.

An irked Nitish asked them to leave immediately. “Jo sunna nahi chahte hain, ya jinka samajik sudhar se koi saorkar nahi hain, yahan se chale jayen (those who don’t want to listen or are not concerned about social reforms, leave immediately,),” the chief minister said.

This prompted Muzaffarpur Senior Superintendent of Police Jayant Kant to pacify the protestors, who were adamant on meeting the chief minister.

The situation was brought under control after intervention of senior officials.

Nitish mentioned that 75,300 raids had been conducted, 1,13,70 cases were registered, 13,000 people were arrested and more than 3.24 lakh litres of liquor were seized.

At a similar meeting in Rohtas earlier, Nitish had said those who wished to drink should avoid visiting Bihar, a state with complete ban on consumption of liquor.

Taking a swipe at Nitish’s remarks, senior RJD leader and MLA from Maner, Bhai Birendra said, “Aaj kal Nitish ji ko kuchh jyada hi gussa aa raha hai (Nitish becomes angry quite often these days).”

