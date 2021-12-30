Uttar Pradesh gets new chief secretary as Assembly polls approach

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Housing and Urban Affairs Secretary Durga Shankar Mishra, a 1984 batch IAS officer, will be the new chief secretary of Uttar Pradesh. The Appointments Committee of Cabinet has approved his repatriation to his home cadre of UP.

The appointment comes days ahead of announcement of Assembly poll dates in the most populous state of India. Mishra was due to superannuate on Friday. “The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved repatriation of Durga Shankar Mishra, 1984 batch, to his cadre for his proposed appointment as chief secretary, Uttar Pradesh, by the state government of Uttar Pradesh,” said the order issued by the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions.

Mishra has played a key role in successfully implementing government’s flagship schemes including urban housing scheme, smart city mission and others. Moreover, the Central Vista project currently under progress in the national capital are also being executed under the Urban affairs ministry.

At present, Rajendra Kumar Tiwari, a 1985 batch IAS officer, is the chief secretary of Uttar Pradesh. Tiwari is due to retire in February 2023. The Personnel Ministry had in an order on Monday named Manoj Joshi the new Housing and Urban Affairs Secretary in place of Mishra. Joshi, a 1989 batch IAS officer from the Kerala cadre, has been appointed as Officer on Special Duty in the Ministry of Housing & Urban Affairs.