Work to home travel fair for Bihar labourers
There is good news for inter-state migrant workers. The Bihar government has made a provision wherein they will get travel fare from their workplace to home once a year.
Published: 30th December 2021 04:41 AM | Last Updated: 30th December 2021 09:24 AM | A+A A-
Under the provision, employers have to pay fare for the travel of the workers from their workplace to hometowns. Only those who have worked 180 days in a year will be entitled to it.
Labour resources department minister Jibesh Mishra said the government has decided to release a toll-free helpline to receive complaints from family members of the inter-state migrant labourers.
There have instances when families of migrant workers faced problems due to autocratic attitude of employers. Idea behind the move is to check exploitation of migrant workers.