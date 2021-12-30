Work to home travel fair for Bihar labourers

Ramashankar By

Express News Service

PATNA: There is good news for inter-state migrant workers. The Bihar government has made a provision wherein they will get travel fare from their workplace to home once a year.

Under the provision, employers have to pay fare for the travel of the workers from their workplace to hometowns. Only those who have worked 180 days in a year will be entitled to it.

Labour resources department minister Jibesh Mishra said the government has decided to release a toll-free helpline to receive complaints from family members of the inter-state migrant labourers.

There have instances when families of migrant workers faced problems due to autocratic attitude of employers. Idea behind the move is to check exploitation of migrant workers.