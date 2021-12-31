STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
2022 Punjab elections: BJP to bank on narrow margins in multi-corner fight

The party is hopeful that its urban vote base could tilt the scale since multiple claimants for rural electorate could make victory margins narrower.

Published: 31st December 2021 09:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st December 2021 09:03 AM   |  A+A-

BJP Flag

 BJP flag (File photo| PTI)

By Manish Anand
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The BJP appears to be gaining Sikh leaders from the ranks of the Congress and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) amid assessments that the urban Hindu vote base may become decisive in a few pockets in the multi-cornered contest in the upcoming Punjab elections.   

While the saffron party had been a junior partner in its past alliance with the Akali Dal, the party is hopeful that its urban vote base could tilt the scale since multiple claimants for rural electorate could make victory margins narrower.

The BJP has been on a spree to induct Sikh leaders from the ranks of the Congress and Akali Dal. "Other than the BJP-led front, there are at least three strong contenders for the rural vote base. It's given that the rural votes will split majorly, and this will give an edge to the BJP. That is indeed adding glue to the party to attract sitting MLAs and former legislators," said a party functionary.

Also, turncoats are expecting that the saffron outfit is likely to get more seats to contest this time compared to the past when it was just a junior partner of the SAD. This will improve their chances to contest on the party symbol.

Another senior BJP leader claimed political pundits are also speculating a hung Assembly due to multi-cornered contests. He said such a prospect could make the role of the governor crucial in the government formation, leading to further alignment of political forces, including desertion of legislators.

