Chennai rains: Here's the list of roads, subways to avoid on December 31

Several roads and subways have been waterlogged due to the heavy rains that lashed Chennai on Thursday and Friday. Clearing of stagnated waste using pumps is going on and it will be cleared soon, said Chennai traffic police.
The police have urged the motorists to choose the roads wisely and drive carefully.
Here's the current situation of traffic diversions in the city as of Friday morning.
#TrafficAlert pic.twitter.com/CDnm1Ofj9f— Greater Chennai Traffic Police (@ChennaiTraffic) December 31, 2021
Subways closed due to waterlogging:
- Madley Subway
- Rangarajapura Two Wheelers Subway
- RBI Subway
Waterlogged roads:
- KK Nagar Raja Mannar Salai.
- Mylapore - Sivaswamy Salai
- 100 Ft Road Periyar Pathai
- KB Dasan Road
- TTK 1st Cross Street
- Rajaratinam Pillai Road
- Prakasam Salai
- Vinayagopuram Jn
- Padmanaba Point
- Nazarath Pettai
- Periyar Padhai
- Bazullah Road