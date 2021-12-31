STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Chennai rains: Here's the list of roads, subways to avoid on December 31

The police have urged the motorists to choose the roads wisely and drive carefully.

Published: 31st December 2021 02:40 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st December 2021 02:43 PM   |  A+A-

Marina beach service lane is flooded after the last night rain (Photo |EPS/ R Satish Babu)

By Online Desk

Several roads and subways have been waterlogged due to the heavy rains that lashed Chennai on Thursday and Friday. Clearing of stagnated waste using pumps is going on and it will be cleared soon, said Chennai traffic police.

The police have urged the motorists to choose the roads wisely and drive carefully.

Here's the current situation of traffic diversions in the city as of Friday morning.

Subways closed due to waterlogging:

  1. Madley Subway
  2. Rangarajapura Two Wheelers Subway
  3. RBI Subway

Waterlogged roads: 

  1. KK Nagar Raja Mannar Salai.
  2. Mylapore - Sivaswamy Salai
  3. 100 Ft Road Periyar Pathai
  4. KB Dasan Road
  5. TTK 1st Cross Street
  6. Rajaratinam Pillai Road
  7. Prakasam Salai
  8. Vinayagopuram Jn
  9. Padmanaba Point
  10. Nazarath Pettai
  11. Periyar Padhai
  12. Bazullah Road
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Chennai rains Chennai traffic diversion Chennai rain forecast Chennai waterlogged areas
India Matters
Chennaiites returning home from work faced hardship as rain arrived without warning on Thursday | P Jawahar and Martin Louis
Cloudburst? Sudden, heavy rain throws life in Chennai out of gear, leaves three dead
A health worker collects a swab sample of a passenger to test for COVID-19 as others wait for their turn at a train station in New Delhi. (Photo | AP)
India reports 16,764 new COVID-19 cases, Omicron tally surges to 1,270
Image used for representational purpose only (Photo | Express illustrations)
Year-ender 2021: When pan India movies, stars and shows ruled
(Representational Image | File Photo)
Husband can't force wife to have sex: Gujarat High Court 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp