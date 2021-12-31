Chennai rains: Here's the list of roads, subways to avoid on December 31

By Online Desk

Several roads and subways have been waterlogged due to the heavy rains that lashed Chennai on Thursday and Friday. Clearing of stagnated waste using pumps is going on and it will be cleared soon, said Chennai traffic police.

The police have urged the motorists to choose the roads wisely and drive carefully.

Here's the current situation of traffic diversions in the city as of Friday morning.

Subways closed due to waterlogging:

Madley Subway Rangarajapura Two Wheelers Subway RBI Subway

Waterlogged roads: