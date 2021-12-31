STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
CoBRA commando injured in IED blast in Chhattisgarh's Sukma

The improvised explosive device (IED) blast was followed by an exchange of fire between the troops on patrol and the Maoists around 1 pm along the Palodi-Kistaram axis of the district.

Published: 31st December 2021

For representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A commando of CRPF's jungle warfare unit CoBRA was injured in a Naxal triggered explosion in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district on Friday, officials said.

The improvised explosive device (IED) blast was followed by an exchange of fire between the troops on patrol and the Maoists around 1 pm along the Palodi-Kistaram axis of the district.

A personnel of the 208th battalion of the Commando Battalion for Resolute Action (CoBRA) has been injured during the anti-Naxal operation and he is being evacuated, they said.

The Sukma district, in the south Bastar region of the state, is located about 400 kms from capital Raipur and multiple units of the CoBRA and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) are deployed here and adjoining districts for conducting anti-Maoist operations.

