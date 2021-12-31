STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
COVID: Elderly man dies after recovering from Omicron in Udaipur

CMHO Udaipur Dr Dinesh Kharadi said the man had tested negative twice, on December 21 and 25, but he was suffering from post-covid pneumonia.

Published: 31st December 2021 02:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st December 2021 04:06 PM

By PTI

JAIPUR: A 73-year old man, who was found to have been infected with the Omicron variant in genome sequencing but later recovered, died in a Udaipur hospital on Friday, an official said.

CMHO Udaipur Dr Dinesh Kharadi said the man had tested negative twice, on December 21 and 25, but he was suffering from post-covid pneumonia.

"The death is due to post covid pneumonia with comorbidities -- diabetes mellitus, hypertension and hypothyroidism," Udaipur Chief Medical Health Officer (CMHO) said.

Dr Kharadi said that the man was found to be Covid positive on December 15 and had symptoms like fever, cough and rhinitis therefore he was admitted to the hospital.

"Sample was sent for genome sequencing and the result was received on December 25 in which he was found to have been infected by the Omicron variant. Before it, he was tested negative on December 21. Another test was conducted on December 25, which was also negative," the CMHO said.

The state on Thursday reported 252 fresh coronavirus cases that pushed its infection tally to 9,56,019, according to an official report.

The death toll due to the infection stands at 8,963.

Of the fresh cases, 185 were reported from Jaipur, 24 from Jodhpur, 11 from Ajmer, nine from Kota, seven each from Alwar and Bikaner, three each from Udaipur and Pratapgarh, and one each from Ganganagar, Pali and Sikar, the report stated.

There are 773 active coronavirus cases in Rajasthan, it said.

So far, 9,46,283 people have recovered from the infection, it said.

