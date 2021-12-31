STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Delhi model will make Chandigarh most beautiful city: AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal

Kejriwal said that the results of Chandigarh Municipal Corporation elections were being discussed all over the country.

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal (Photo| ANI)

By Harpreet Bajwa
Express News Service

CHANDIGARH:  Leading AAP's victory march in Chandigarh on Thursday to celebrate its success in the municipal corporation elections, the party’s national convenor and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal said the people voted for AAP after seeing its 'Delhi model' of governance.

Kejriwal added that applying the model to Chandigarh would make it "the most beautiful city". All 14 recently elected Aam Aadmi Party councillors participated in the march. Kejriwal said that the results of Chandigarh Municipal Corporation elections were being discussed all over the country.

According to him, people were discussing that as AAP could "uproot" the Congress in Delhi and defeat the BJP in Chandigarh, where the saffron party controlled the civic body for a long time, it can also do the same in the entire country.

"I heartily thank every citizen here for this resounding victory of AAP and promise that we will never let the trust be broken. The love that Chandigarh residents have given, we will never let it go and will live up to all the expectations," said Kejriwal at the march.

Addressing his party's newly elected councillors, he said it was not easy to defeat old parties like the BJP and the Congress, which have been in Chandigarh for a long time. He added that the victory has brought them greater responsibility and they would now have to work keeping in mind the trust that people have shown.

He asked his party's councillors to treat councillors from other parties and their supporters too as their own, and not discriminate while planning and implementing development works or providing facilities to people in the city.

Making all AAP councillors take a pledge to be committed to the betterment of the city and its residents, Kejriwal said he would make his party's MLAs take a similar pledge in Chandigarh after AAP wins the Punjab Assembly elections.

The march started from Aroma Chowk in Sector 22 and ended in Sector 23 of the city. It had participation of other leaders like Aam Aadmi Party's Chandigarh president Prem Garg, former Union Minister Harmohan Dhawan and party in-charge for Chandigarh Municipal elections Chandramukhi Sharma.

