FIR against RJD leader Tej Pratap Yadav for hiding asset in 2020 poll affidavit

The CBDT report found the allegations to be true and charged Tej Pratap with hiding property worth over Rs 59 lakh in the affidavit filed before the district election officer.

Published: 31st December 2021 08:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st December 2021 08:57 AM   |  A+A-

RJD leader Tej Pratap Yadav

RJD leader Tej Pratap Yadav (Photo | PTI)

By Ramashankar
Express News Service

PATNA: RJD chief Lalu Prasad's elder son Tej Pratap Yadav has landed in trouble following an FIR against him for allegedly concealing his immovable assets in the affidavit filed during last year’s Assembly elections.

The FIR against the RJD legislator from Hasanpur was lodged at Rosera police station in Samastipur district on the Election Commission's directive. He has been accused under Section 125 (a) of the Representation of the People Act, 1951. 

The JDU had taken up the matter with the EC soon after Tej Pratap was elected, following which the EC asked the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) to inquire into alleged discrepancies in the immovable assets declared in the affidavit and the income tax returns filed by the RJD leader.

The CBDT report found the allegations to be true and charged Tej Pratap with hiding property worth over Rs 59 lakh in the affidavit filed before the district election officer. On receiving the CBDT report, the EC issued a show-cause notice asking the RJD leader to reply within three weeks. When he failed to do so, the EC got the FIR registered against him.

The EC's action has provided the RJD’s rivals, including JDU and BJP, fresh ammunition to attack the RJD's first family. JDU MLC Neeraj Kumar said, "Tej Pratap was lagging behind as far as charges of corruption against Lalu’s family is concerned. Now that his name too has been added to the list, the circle is complete."

