STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Haridwar hate speech case: 'Will add more names and issue notices', says Uttarakhand police

A police officer said that notices have been sent to Annapurna Maa and Jitendra Narayan Tyagi to appear for questioning and another notice will be sent to the third accused in the FIR.

Published: 31st December 2021 08:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st December 2021 08:40 AM   |  A+A-

Jitendra Tyagi had participated in the Dharma Sansad in Haridwar

Jitendra Narayan Tyagi had participated in the Dharma Sansad in Haridwar. (File photo| ANI)

By Express News Service

DEHRADUN: After sending notices to two accused  - Jitendra Narayan Tyagi and Annapurna Maa - in the Haridwar hate speech case, the state police will add more names and issue notices, said officials. 

"Notices have been sent to Annapurna Maa and Jitendra Narayan Tyagi to appear for questioning. Notice will be sent to the third accused in the FIR, Dharamdas Maharaj. He was not present to receive the notice. More names are likely to be added in the FIR as the investigation progresses," said a senior state police official .

After outrage over video clips from the Dharma Sansad in Haridwar from December 17-19 where anti-minority comments were made and a participant said he would have emptied his revolver in the chest of former PM Manmohan Singh, Uttarakhand police registered a case against Tyagi. Later, the names of Annapurna Maa alias Pooja Shakun Pandey and Dharamdas were added. 

The complaint was made by Gulbahar Khan, a resident of Jwalapur area in the district.  Haridwar police has registered cases under Section 153 A of the Indian Penal Code.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Jitendra Narayan Tyagi Annapurna Maa Haridwar hate speech Uttarakhand police Manmohan Singh
India Matters
People shop from street vendors at a market with new guidelines where shops will be closed on odd-even formula following rise in the COVID-19 cases, in New Delhi. (Photo | AP)
'People with no travel history getting infected with Omicron in Delhi'
The aim of forming micro containment zones and monitoring each case is to ensure that there is no spread of the virus | file
Close watch on apartments, hostels, markets in Bengaluru as Covid cases rise
Land owner Partha Sarathi Basu in front of the mosque in Bengal’s Barasat. (Photo | EPS)
Mosque on Hindu land tells Bengal harmony tale
Mother Teresa.
FCRA non-renewal lacked finesse, dignity and respect

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp