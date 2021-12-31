Hyderpora encounter probe is hurt by political leaders' comments on probe: Jammu & Kashmir DGP

Fayaz Wani By

Express News Service

SRINAGAR: After the SIT chief's warning to political parties against speculative statements on the Hyderpora encounter probe, Jammu & Kashmir DGP Dilbagh Singh on Friday said utterances by politicians violate the law and if they don’t mend their ways, the law will take its own course.

IGP (Kashmir) Vijay Kumar said that families and politicians have no authority to decide on the probe report and only the court can take a call on it. "We definitely feel hurt with the kind of utterances made by them. They are very irresponsible," Dilbagh told reporters in Jammu when asked about criticism of the SIT probe report on the November 15 Hyderpora encounter by the politicians.

"These people have seen this kind of scenario for years and know the reality on the ground, but I think counting votes on dead bodies perhaps may be the mission. I don’t think we will allow them to succeed in that kind of mission," he added.

Other than the group of politicians, family members of the three locals killed in the encounter have also rejected the SIT probe.The SIT chief recently said that Ramban resident Amir Magray was a militant and associate of foreign militant Bilal Bhai, who was also killed in the encounter.

He also stated that Bilal Bhai and Amir used building owner Altaf Bhat as a human shield during the encounter, leading to his death in crossfire, while businessman Mudasir Gul was killed by a foreign militant.

"We have made it crystal clear that the operation was neat and clean, and police and security forces have acted professionally," asserted the DGP. Indirectly warning politicians, he said their utterances violate the law. "And may be at some stage if people don’t mend their ways, law will take its own course," he added.

'Only court can decide'

IGP Vijay Kumar said in a democratic set-up, media, politicians and family members have the right to say they are not satisfied with an investigation. "However, only a court can decide whether the investigation is bad or good," he said.