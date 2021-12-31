STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Hyderpora encounter probe is hurt by political leaders' comments on probe: Jammu & Kashmir DGP

The top cop also said the political leaders' comments are unlawful and the law will take its own course in the matter.

Published: 31st December 2021 03:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st January 2022 07:16 AM   |  A+A-

Jammu and Kashmir DGP Dilbag Singh

Jammu and Kashmir DGP Dilbag Singh (Photo | PTI)

By Fayaz Wani
Express News Service

SRINAGAR: After the SIT chief's warning to political parties against speculative statements on the Hyderpora encounter probe, Jammu & Kashmir DGP Dilbagh Singh on Friday said utterances by politicians violate the law and if they don’t mend their ways, the law will take its own course.

IGP (Kashmir) Vijay Kumar said that families and politicians have no authority to decide on the probe report and only the court can take a call on it. "We definitely feel hurt with the kind of utterances made by them. They are very irresponsible," Dilbagh told reporters in Jammu when asked about criticism of the SIT probe report on the November 15 Hyderpora encounter by the politicians.

"These people have seen this kind of scenario for years and know the reality on the ground, but I think counting votes on dead bodies perhaps may be the mission. I don’t think we will allow them to succeed in that kind of mission," he added.

Other than the group of politicians, family members of the three locals killed in the encounter have also rejected the SIT probe.The SIT chief recently said that Ramban resident Amir Magray was a militant and associate of foreign militant Bilal Bhai, who was also killed in the encounter.

He also stated that Bilal Bhai and Amir used building owner Altaf Bhat as a human shield during the encounter, leading to his death in crossfire, while businessman Mudasir Gul was killed by a foreign militant.

"We have made it crystal clear that the operation was neat and clean, and police and security forces have acted professionally," asserted the DGP. Indirectly warning politicians, he said their utterances violate the law. "And may be at some stage if people don’t mend their ways, law will take its own course," he added.

'Only court can decide'

IGP Vijay Kumar said in a democratic set-up, media, politicians and family members have the right to say they are not satisfied with an investigation. "However, only a court can decide whether the investigation is bad or good," he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Hyderpora encounter Dilbag Singh Jammu Kashmir Police
India Matters
Chennaiites returning home from work faced hardship as rain arrived without warning on Thursday | P Jawahar and Martin Louis
Cloudburst? Sudden, heavy rain throws life in Chennai out of gear, leaves three dead
A health worker collects a swab sample of a passenger to test for COVID-19 as others wait for their turn at a train station in New Delhi. (Photo | AP)
India reports 16,764 new COVID-19 cases, Omicron tally surges to 1,270
Image used for representational purpose only (Photo | Express illustrations)
Year-ender 2021: When pan India movies, stars and shows ruled
(Representational Image | File Photo)
Husband can't force wife to have sex: Gujarat High Court 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp