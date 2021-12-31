STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Maharashtra: Gatherings capped at 50 persons as coronavirus cases surge

Maharashtra Government has capped the attendance at gatherings in open or closed spaces at 50, following a surge in coronavirus cases in the state.

Published: 31st December 2021 08:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st December 2021 08:53 AM   |  A+A-

Mumbai Coronavirus

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Maharashtra Government has capped the attendance at gatherings in open or closed spaces at 50, following a surge in coronavirus cases in the state.

Not more than 100 persons in enclosed spaces and 250 persons in open spaces were allowed to attend a marriage function or a social, cultural, political and religious gathering earlier.

The state government issued fresh guidelines on Thursday night, capping the number of attendees at these events to 50 persons.

The new order also stipulates that only 20 persons can attend last rites.

Maharashtra recorded 5,368 coronavirus cases on Thursday, a spike of 1468 cases from a day before.

This propelled the state's COVID-19 tally to 66,70,754.

At present, there are 18,217 active cases in the state.

With 1193 COVID-19 patients discharged in the day, the number of those recovered rose to 65,07,330.

Maharashtra on Thursday reported 198 new cases of the Omicron variant, including 190 in Mumbai alone, taking the tally of cases of this latest coronavirus variant in the state up to 450.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Maharashtra Maharashtra Coronavirus COVID 19 Coronavirus COVID 19 Pandemic Coronavirus Outbreak Coronavirus Pandemic Coronavirus Updates Coronavirus Latest Updates
India Matters
People shop from street vendors at a market with new guidelines where shops will be closed on odd-even formula following rise in the COVID-19 cases, in New Delhi. (Photo | AP)
'People with no travel history getting infected with Omicron in Delhi'
The aim of forming micro containment zones and monitoring each case is to ensure that there is no spread of the virus | file
Close watch on apartments, hostels, markets in Bengaluru as Covid cases rise
Land owner Partha Sarathi Basu in front of the mosque in Bengal’s Barasat. (Photo | EPS)
Mosque on Hindu land tells Bengal harmony tale
Mother Teresa.
FCRA non-renewal lacked finesse, dignity and respect

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp