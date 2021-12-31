STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
NIA registers case against Jaswinder Singh Multani linked to Sikhs for Justice

The registration of the case would help the government take requisite action in accordance with law for expeditious investigation so that Multani could either be deported or extradited to India.

National Investigation Agency

National Investigation Agency Logo (Photo | National Investigation Agency Official Twitter)

By Mayank Singh
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has registered a case against Jaswinder Singh Multani, an alleged operative of the Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) who has been detained in Germany, for hatching a criminal conspiracy to wage war against India and attempting to revive terrorism in Punjab on Friday.

The agency said, “The case relates to a criminal conspiracy hatched by Multani with several other pro-Khalistani elements located abroad for radicalising, motivating and recruiting youngsters in Punjab, on the ground and online through social media platforms, to propagate their ideology with an aim to secede Punjab from the Union of India.”

As per the NIA, “They have been involved in raising funds to procure arms, ammunition and explosives by using smuggling networks in Punjab to revive terrorism in the state, the officials said, adding that Multani has also been in contact with ISI operatives for carrying out terror attacks in Mumbai and other parts of the country.”

According to the officials, the case has been initiated under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), including those related to waging war against the country, and the relevant provisions of the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

Multani is suspected to be linked to the Ludhiana court complex blast last week. Apart from it, earlier this year, the Punjab police registered two cases against Multani and others.

