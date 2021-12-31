STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Omicron has started replacing Delta variant in India, say sources amid COVID surge in country

However, a third of all the detected cases were mildly symptomatic, and the rest were asymptomatic, official sources said on Friday.

Published: 31st December 2021 05:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st December 2021 05:05 PM   |  A+A-

Workers arrange beds at a makeshift COVID-19 care center with 1200 beds in Mumbai, India, Friday, Dec. 31, 2021. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Omicron has started replacing Delta variant in the country in terms of the number of COVID-19 cases and positive international travellers are almost 80 per cent Omicron now, official sources said on Friday.

However, a third of all the detected cases were mildly symptomatic, and the rest were asymptomatic, they said.

A total of 1,270 Omicron cases have been detected across 23 states and UTs so far, according to the Union health ministry data updated on Friday.

Noting a considerable decline in Covid testing, the Centre had on Thursday urged 19 states/UTs to ramp up testing "in a big way" to identify the positive cases promptly and restrict the spread of transmission in view of the increased transmissibility of Omicron variant, and the larger preponderance of asymptomatic cases.

Since, the first two cases of Omicron variant were announced in the country on December 2, the health ministry has been working in a mission mode and constantly guiding states on the measures to be undertaken to contain the spread of the infection.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is also regularly holding meetings to review the status of COVID-19, Omicron and preparedness of health systems across the country, while Union Health Minister Manuskh Mandaviya reviews the ongoing situation with expert teams and senior officials daily.

He also takes updates on the buffer stocks of drugs and ventilators and oxygen availability.

The health ministry's war room is working 24x7 and analysing all trends and surges, and monitoring the nationwide situation.

The ministry has advised states and UTs to enhance testing, strengthen hospital preparedness, increase the pace and coverage of vaccination drive and ensure strict enforcement of restrictions to counter the spread of infection wherever necessary.

It also advised setting up containment zones and buffer zones as per extant SOPS, strengthening hospital-level preparedness and ensuring optimal utilisation of financial resources under ECRP-2.

Ninety per cent of India's eligible adult population has been administered the first dose of the coronavirus vaccine and 64.40 per cent people are now fully vaccinated.

Highlighting the vaccination coverage in other countries with highest cases and deaths, sources said the data shows vaccination reduces hospitalisation and death.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Jamia Millia Islamia (Photo| Jamia Millia website)
Oxfam India, Jamia Millia among over 6,000 entities in India to lose foreign funding licence 
Gateway of India in Mumbai wears a deserted look on Friday following fresh restrictions imposed due to rising Covid cases | Pti
'Third wave may see 80 lakh cases, 80,000 deaths': Maharashtra warns of huge Covid surge, fatalities 
ATM (Photo | EPS)
ATM service charges increase, to cost Rs 21 per transaction from January 1, 2022
Citizens can register at the Co-WIN portal through their mobile number. (Google Play Store Screengrab)
Registration starts for Covid vaccination for teens aged 15-18

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp