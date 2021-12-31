Srinagar Diary: All that has been happening in the 'crown of India'

Fayaz Wani By

Express News Service

Officials finalising plan for rollout of e-bus services

The stage is set for the rollout of electric buses in Srinagar and the J&K administration is finalising the arrangements for conducting their trial run. Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, Mohammad Aijaz has directed the officers concerned to prepare a comprehensive plan on routes, stations and charging stations for the electric buses.

The officers of line departments have been directed to place all necessary preparations for the trial run of the buses. Project for EVs in public transport, aimed at pollution-free transit system in the city, was inaugurated by former governor Satya Pal Malik in 2019.

Detention orders don't mean perpetual custody: Jammu & Kashmir HC

The High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh while overturning two detention orders under the Public Safety Act (PSA) stated that preventive detention can’t be used as an instrument to keep a person in perpetual custody without trial. "It is important to mention here that the detaining authority may get inputs from different agencies, but the responsibility to formulate grounds of detention exclusively rests with the former,” the court said.

"It is, therefore, for detaining authority to formulate grounds of detention and satisfy itself that grounds of detention so formulated warrant passing of the order of preventive detention," the court said.

Justice Vinod Chatterji Koul observed, "Detention can’t be made a substitute for ordinary law and absolve the authorities of their normal functions."

0ver 350 NIT students land job offers this year

Three hundred and fifty students of NIT -Srinagar have got job offers in different companies for the 2021-22 placement session. Of them, 280 were placed during the first six months of placement session 2021-22. Balco Vedanta has recruited 53 students with an annual CTC of Rs 9.45 lakh.

This is the most number of selections made by a company of NIT Srinagar students. The placement percentages for the respective branches stand at: 74.6 per cent in CSE, followed by ITE - 74.5 per cent, ECE - 57.89 per cent, ELE - 34.66 per cent, MEC - 57.5 per cent, CIV - 18.93 per cent, CHE - 37.68 per cent and MME - 45.45 per cent respectively.

MoU inked with Dubai’s Univ College Birmingham

The Jammu and Kashmir administration has signed an MoU with Dubai’s University College Birmingham (UCB) to explore potential progression opportunities through institutional partnership with vocational colleges and universities in J&K.

The UCB has decided to set up an office in J&K to tie up with local institutions, facilitate academic exchange programmes and enable students to secure admissions at reduced fees. According to officials, the J&K administration would be identifying several institutions that would partner with the UCB in making sure that students get a better opportunity in up-scaling, faculty exchanges, tour exchanges, etc.