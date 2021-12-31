STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Srinagar Diary: All that has been happening in the 'crown of India'

The stage is set for the rollout of electric buses in Srinagar and the J&K administration is finalising the arrangements for conducting their trial run.

Published: 31st December 2021 08:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st December 2021 08:28 AM   |  A+A-

An elderly Kashmiri man rides on his bicycle as government forces guard near the site of shootout that killed two suspected rebels on the outskirts of Srinagar. (Photo | AP)

By Fayaz Wani
Express News Service

Officials finalising plan for rollout of e-bus services

The stage is set for the rollout of electric buses in Srinagar and the J&K administration is finalising the arrangements for conducting their trial run. Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, Mohammad Aijaz has directed the officers concerned to prepare a comprehensive plan on routes, stations and charging stations for the electric buses.

The officers of line departments have been directed to place all necessary preparations for the trial run of the buses. Project for EVs in public transport, aimed at pollution-free transit system in the city, was inaugurated by former governor Satya Pal Malik in 2019.

Detention orders don't mean perpetual custody: Jammu & Kashmir HC

The High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh while overturning two detention orders under the Public Safety Act (PSA) stated that preventive detention can’t be used as an instrument to keep a person in perpetual custody without trial. "It is important to mention here that the detaining authority may get inputs from different agencies, but the responsibility to formulate grounds of detention exclusively rests with the former,” the court said.

"It is, therefore, for detaining authority to formulate grounds of detention and satisfy itself that grounds of detention so formulated warrant passing of the order of preventive detention," the court said.

Justice Vinod Chatterji Koul observed, "Detention can’t be made a substitute for ordinary law and absolve the authorities of their normal functions."

0ver 350 NIT students land job offers this year

Three hundred and fifty students of NIT -Srinagar have got job offers in different companies for the 2021-22 placement session. Of them, 280 were placed during the first six months of placement session 2021-22. Balco Vedanta has recruited 53 students with an annual CTC of Rs 9.45 lakh.

This is the most number of selections made by a company of NIT Srinagar students. The placement percentages for the respective branches stand at: 74.6 per cent in CSE, followed by ITE - 74.5 per cent, ECE - 57.89 per cent, ELE - 34.66 per cent, MEC - 57.5 per cent, CIV - 18.93 per cent, CHE - 37.68 per cent and MME - 45.45 per cent respectively. 

MoU inked with Dubai’s Univ College Birmingham

The Jammu and Kashmir administration has signed an MoU with Dubai’s University College Birmingham (UCB) to explore potential progression opportunities through institutional partnership with vocational colleges and universities in J&K.

The UCB has decided to set up an office in J&K to tie up with local institutions, facilitate academic exchange programmes and enable students to secure admissions at reduced fees. According to officials, the J&K administration would be identifying several institutions that would partner with the UCB in making sure that students get a better opportunity in up-scaling, faculty exchanges, tour exchanges, etc.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Jammu and Kahsmir Kashmir news Srinagar news Srinagar
India Matters
People shop from street vendors at a market with new guidelines where shops will be closed on odd-even formula following rise in the COVID-19 cases, in New Delhi. (Photo | AP)
'People with no travel history getting infected with Omicron in Delhi'
The aim of forming micro containment zones and monitoring each case is to ensure that there is no spread of the virus | file
Close watch on apartments, hostels, markets in Bengaluru as Covid cases rise
Land owner Partha Sarathi Basu in front of the mosque in Bengal’s Barasat. (Photo | EPS)
Mosque on Hindu land tells Bengal harmony tale
Mother Teresa.
FCRA non-renewal lacked finesse, dignity and respect

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp