Three crores of Punjabis must come together to save the state: AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal

Kejriwal alleged that the cases of sacrilege and explosion were created to vitiate the peaceful atmosphere in the state and that a similar strategy was used in the run up to the previous polls.

Published: 31st December 2021 06:03 PM

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal (Photo| ANI)

By Harpreet Bajwa
Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: The people of Punjab have to come together for saving their state as they have lost faith in the Congress, the SAD, the BJP and Punjab Lok Congress, Aam Aadmi Party national convener Arvind Kejriwal said on Friday.

"Polls will be held soon. Some people have started their dirty deeds. An attempt of desecration was made at the Golden Temple in Amritsar and a bomb exploded in Ludhiana. Such attempts are being made to break the communal harmony of Punjab and disturb the peace," he told in a peace march in Patiala.

"Three crores of Punjabis must come together to save the state. No one can disturb the peace and brotherhood of Punjab. The ruling Congressmen have no concern for Punjab as they are fighting among themselves for the Chief Minister’s seat. The Channi government is the weakest government of Punjab and it has failed to restore peace in Punjab," he said.

Kejriwal questioned why the desecration of religious scriptures and places of worship and terrorist activities started just before the elections. "That is why Punjabis need to be extremely vigilant and united. The people are well aware of selfish, opportunistic forces like Congress, Amarinder Singh, Badals and BJP. The people have made up their mind to remove the corrupt people from power. The people of Chandigarh have recently shown this," he said, urging the people to bring about a change in the government in the upcoming elections.

Recently, the AAP won 14 of the 35 seats in its debut Chandigarh Municipal Corporation election. Senior AAP leader Bhagwant Mann accused the BJP of pursuing a policy of hatred, but he claimed that Chandigarh ha shown that they wanted a policy of communal harmony.

"Chandigarh tan jhakki hai, Punjab hale bakihai (Chandigarh is just a trailer, Punjab will present the whole picture)," he said. 

