STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Uttarakhand: Sacked Dalit cook reappointed, 31 booked for issuing threats, casteist remarks

Six of those booked have been identified as Mahesh Chaurakoti, Deepa Joshi, Bablu Gehtori, Satish Chandra, Nagendra Joshi and Shankar Dutt, while 25 others are unknown persons.

Published: 31st December 2021 03:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st December 2021 06:17 PM   |  A+A-

FIR logo, first information report

Image used for representational purposes.

By PTI

PITHORAGARH: A Dalit woman cook was reappointed at a Champawat school in Uttarakhand, days after she was sacked as some students belonging to upper castes refused to eat midday meal cooked by her.

Police have lodged a case against 31 people, six of which have been named in the FIR, for issuing threats and making casteist comments against her.

The issue had snowballed into a controversy and the state government had earlier ordered a probe into it.

Demanding justice for her, the Uttarakhand SC/ST Commission had also threatened to approach the court.

She was reappointed by the school's management committee, which met on Friday, Champawat's Chief Education Officer R C Purohit said.

"The decision to reappoint her was taken on the basis of a government order which says that if a consensus is not reached in such cases, candidates from SC/ST or OBC communities should be given priority," he added.

Twenty-one of 26 members of the school management committee were present at the meeting but all of them were not of the same view.

As a consensus could not evolve, the decision was taken on the basis of the government order.

After the sacking of Sunita Devi, Purohit had earlier said there were "procedural lapses" in her appointment.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami had ordered a inquiry into the case.

Police have registered a case against 31 people under the SC/ST Act and Section 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC on the basis of a complaint lodged by Sunita Devi.

Six of those booked have been identified as Mahesh Chaurakoti, Deepa Joshi, Bablu Gehtori, Satish Chandra, Nagendra Joshi and Shankar Dutt while 25 others are unknown persons, Champawat Superintendent of Police Devendra Pincha, said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Dalit Bhojanmata mid-day meal
India Matters
Chennaiites returning home from work faced hardship as rain arrived without warning on Thursday | P Jawahar and Martin Louis
Cloudburst? Sudden, heavy rain throws life in Chennai out of gear, leaves three dead
A health worker collects a swab sample of a passenger to test for COVID-19 as others wait for their turn at a train station in New Delhi. (Photo | AP)
India reports 16,764 new COVID-19 cases, Omicron tally surges to 1,270
Image used for representational purpose only (Photo | Express illustrations)
Year-ender 2021: When pan India movies, stars and shows ruled
(Representational Image | File Photo)
Husband can't force wife to have sex: Gujarat High Court 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp